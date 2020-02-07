Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump says Congress should ‘expunge’ his impeachment

Published

4 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump called Friday on Congress to “expunge” his impeachment for abuse of power following his acquittal in the Senate.

“Should they expunge impeachment in the House? They should because it was a hoax,” he told reporters at the White House.

Trump was impeached in December on two charges related to his campaign to get Ukraine’s government to start an corruption investigation into his Democratic election opponent Joe Biden.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Wednesday, the Republican majority in the Senate cleared Trump in only the third impeachment trial of a president in history.

Trump has emerged from his victory in a furious mood, describing his Democratic opponents as “evil.”

The Republican minority leader in the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, has said that if his party wins back control of the chamber in the November general election it will seek to overturn, or expunge, the impeachment.

Trump also turned his anger on the Democratic speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, who demonstratively ripped up a copy of his State of the Union speech in Congress on Tuesday after Trump delivered it.

“That was terrible, it was a terrible — so disrespectful,” he said, “and actually very illegal.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Mealy-mouthed’ Republicans hammered by conservative for groveling before ‘Mad King Donald’

Published

2 mins ago

on

February 7, 2020

By

In a column for the conservative Bulwark, founder and editor-at-large Charlie Sykes pummeled member of his own party who are more than aware that Donald Trump is a disaster and unqualified to be president and yet refuse to do or say anything about it out of fear for their jobs.

Under a headline that reads, "The Gospel According to Mad King Donald" Sykes expressed disgust with Republican leadership and the rank and file, saying that standing by while Trump runs roughshod over presidential norms and basic civility demonstrates how callow they are deep down.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

New Hampshire Democrats overwhelmingly prefer getting killed by meteor to seeing Trump win in 2020: poll

Published

3 mins ago

on

February 7, 2020

By

A new poll out of New Hampshire shows just how much Democrats in the state do not want President Donald Trump to win reelection in 2020.

Per NBC News' Sahil Kapur, a new poll from UMass Lowell asked New Hampshire Democrats if they would rather see President Donald Trump get reelected in 2020 or a meteor storm that wiped out all life on Earth.

In total, 62 percent of Democrats surveyed said they'd take the world-destroying meteor shower, while only 38 percent would take Trump's reelection.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Ivanka Trump awarded corporate ‘honor’ for boosting jobs ‘like no one in government has ever done’

Published

8 mins ago

on

February 7, 2020

By

The nation's leading manufacturing group announced an award to Ivanka Trump with language sounding an awful lot like one of the president's glib banalities.

The National Association of Manufacturers credited Trump, the president's jobs czar, with boosting the creation of permanent and high-paying jobs in the trade sector

“Ivanka Trump embodies the collaborative spirit and relentless drive needed to solve manufacturers’ most pressing challenge — the workforce crisis," said NAM President and CEO Jay Timmons, before offering a hyperbolic comparison. "Like no one in government has ever done, she has provided singular leadership and shown an unwavering commitment to modern manufacturing in America."

Continue Reading
 
 