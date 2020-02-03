Trump says Dems don’t care about red states — but he can’t remember which red state is home to a major city: op-ed
When President Obama mistakenly said he had visited “57 states,” Republicans wouldn’t let him hear the end of it. As recently as 2018, President Trump brought it up, complaining that the flub had “very little mention in Fake News Media.”
“Can you imagine if I said that?” Trump asked.
As Aaron Blake points out in an op-ed for the Washington Post this Monday, we don’t have to imagine, because it’s happened over and over again.
Blake is of course referring to Trump’s Super Bowl tweet where he congratulated the Kansas City Chiefs on their win and said they “represented the Great State of Kansas” very well — major geographical flub, considering that the Chiefs represent Kansas City in Missouri.
“Trump critics on social media quickly noted the irony of a president who often accuses Democrats of not caring about or understanding red states in the middle of the country … not understanding which state is home to a major city in a red state in the middle of the country,” Blake writes. Even the White House, which retweeted Trump’s tweet before he deleted, apparently didn’t notice the error.
Blake then goes on to list the number of geographical errors Trump has made during his time as president:
Last month, Trump told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that “it’s not as though you have China right on your border.” India does share a border with China.
In October, Trump said that the border wall was being built in Colorado, which borders New Mexico but not Mexico.
During the 2016 election, Trump called Belgium a “beautiful city.” Belgium is actually a country.
When tweeting about a shooting in Paris, Trump then declared Germany to be a “total mess.”
The list goes on.
“There are many times during the Trump presidency where we could have asked, ‘What if Obama did this?'” Blake writes. “In this case, we pretty much know the answer.”
Read his full piece over at The Washington Post.
‘You are a joke’: Marco Rubio goes down in flames with his latest excuse for Trump acquittal
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) offered a new excuse for his apparently certain vote to acquit President Donald Trump in the impeachment trial.
The Florida Republican has already said he would not vote to remove the president because he feared it would "inflict extraordinary and potentially irreparable damage to our already divided nation," and Rubio trotted out another explanation ahead of closing statements.
"If House votes to impeach, the Senate decides not just guilt or innocence, but also whether removal is in the nations best interest," Rubio tweeted. "EVEN IF (not EVEN THOUGH) Article I could be proven, removal would not serve the nations best interest; Article II is a joke."
This is why Senator Lamar Alexander sacrificed his legacy for Donald Trump
Good old Lamar! That would be Sen. Lamar Alexander, Republican of Tennessee — known for that exclamation point after his name, his plaid shirts and his quixotic presidential campaigns. Well, Lamar! threw his reputation and legacy into the fetid compost heap of Donald Trump's presidency last Friday. Alexander is retiring after this term, so I guess Republicans figured he was the most expendable human sacrifice to step into the breach and betray his oath by casting the deciding vote refusing to hear witnesses in the president's impeachment trial.
‘It’s sickening!’ 2016 Trump voter turns on the president after his wife gets deported to Mexico
A man who voted for President Donald Trump in 2016 now says he would never back the president a second time after his own wife got deported to Mexico.
In an interview with The Nation, Georgia resident Jason Rochester said that he voted for Trump in 2016 thinking that he'd only deport undocumented immigrants who committed violent crimes, and not people like his wife, a woman named Cecilia Gonzalez who crossed into the United States from Mexico when she was 19 years old.
“I had to go with the fact that my wife would be fine because she was not a bad person,” he explained. “I was wrong.”