Trump says Dems don’t care about red states — but he can’t remember which red state is home to a major city: op-ed

When President Obama mistakenly said he had visited “57 states,” Republicans wouldn’t let him hear the end of it. As recently as 2018, President Trump brought it up, complaining that the flub had “very little mention in Fake News Media.”

“Can you imagine if I said that?” Trump asked.

As Aaron Blake points out in an op-ed for the Washington Post this Monday, we don’t have to imagine, because it’s happened over and over again.

Blake is of course referring to Trump’s Super Bowl tweet where he congratulated the Kansas City Chiefs on their win and said they “represented the Great State of Kansas” very well — major geographical flub, considering that the Chiefs represent Kansas City in Missouri.

“Trump critics on social media quickly noted the irony of a president who often accuses Democrats of not caring about or understanding red states in the middle of the country … not understanding which state is home to a major city in a red state in the middle of the country,” Blake writes. Even the White House, which retweeted Trump’s tweet before he deleted, apparently didn’t notice the error.

Blake then goes on to list the number of geographical errors Trump has made during his time as president:

Last month, Trump told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that “it’s not as though you have China right on your border.” India does share a border with China.

In October, Trump said that the border wall was being built in Colorado, which borders New Mexico but not Mexico.

During the 2016 election, Trump called Belgium a “beautiful city.” Belgium is actually a country.

When tweeting about a shooting in Paris, Trump then declared Germany to be a “total mess.”

The list goes on.

“There are many times during the Trump presidency where we could have asked, ‘What if Obama did this?'” Blake writes. “In this case, we pretty much know the answer.”

Read his full piece over at The Washington Post.