Trump signs surprise pardon for felon convicted of failing to report extortion and bribery

President Donald Trump Tuesday morning unexpectedly signed a full pardon for a man who was convicted of not reporting extortion, a $400,000 bribe he paid to the now-former governor of Louisiana.

Former San Francisco 49ers co-owner Edward DeBartolo, Jr. received the pardon from President trump, who appears once again to be using his power to pardon as a means of sending a message to those who might testify against him. Trump was impeached for extortion of Ukraine.

Voice of America News White House bureau chief Steve Herman breaks the news:

Executive order signed for pardon of convicted felon Edward DeBartolo, announces @hogangidley45. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) February 18, 2020

“After striking a deal to provide evidence against former Gov. Edwin W. Edwards of Louisiana,” The New York Times reported in 1998, “Edward J. DeBartolo Jr., the co-owner of the San Francisco 49ers, pleaded guilty today to concealing an alleged extortion plot by Mr. Edwards that involved the licensing of a riverboat casino.”

Trump signed the pardon today after meeting with former NFL greats, who spoke in favor of DeBartolo.

