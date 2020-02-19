Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump suggests Blagojevich was framed by Comey: ‘He did not sell the Senate seat!’

Published

14 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump on Wednesday insinuated that disgraced former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich was set up by former FBI Director James Comey.

“Rod Blagojevich did not sell the Senate seat,” the president wrote on Twitter. “He served 8 years in prison, with many remaining. He paid a big price. Another Comey and gang deal!”

While Trump is technically correct that Blagojevich did not succeed in selling a Senate seat to the highest bidder, he neglects to mention that it’s only because the former Illinois governor was caught in the act of doing so.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump this week commuted the prison sentence of Blagojevich, who was convicted in 2011 on 17 different corruption charges that included charges of wire fraud, extortion, and bribery.

Blogojevich spent the past eight years behind bars after he was sentenced to 14 years in prison in 2012. In between his impeachment and his imprisonment, Blagojevich also was a contestant on Trump’s “Celebrity Apprentice” reality TV show, where the future president would fire him for his insufficient knowledge of “Harry Potter” lore.

The former Illinois governor’s wife, Patricia Blagojevich, has repeatedly gone on Fox News to lobby the president for a pardon of her convicted husband.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump suggests Blagojevich was framed by Comey: ‘He did not sell the Senate seat!’

Published

13 mins ago

on

February 19, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Wednesday insinuated that disgraced former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich was set up by former FBI Director James Comey.

"Rod Blagojevich did not sell the Senate seat," the president wrote on Twitter. "He served 8 years in prison, with many remaining. He paid a big price. Another Comey and gang deal!"

While Trump is technically correct that Blagojevich did not succeed in selling a Senate seat to the highest bidder, he neglects to mention that it's only because the former Illinois governor was caught in the act of doing so.

Trump this week commuted the prison sentence of Blagojevich, who was convicted in 2011 on 17 different corruption charges that included charges of wire fraud, extortion, and bribery.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump is doing what ‘predators’ do — ‘he’s grooming his victims’: former federal prosecutor

Published

23 mins ago

on

February 19, 2020

By

During a panel discussion on MSNBC's The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell this Tuesday night, former federal prosecutor Barbara McQuade argued that President Trump's latest round of pardons and commutations is designed to normalize the notion that "corruption is not a big deal."

According to host Lawrence O'Donnell, none of Trump's action make sense now unless it is somehow related to the trial and sentencing of his longtime confidant Roger Stone.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump has plunged $1.9 million in campaign donor cash into his own businesses: Forbes

Published

31 mins ago

on

February 19, 2020

By

If you donate to President Donald Trump's reelection campaign, you might also be helping out his personal businesses.

Fobes reports that the Trump campaign has spent $1.9 million in donor cash at Trump-branded businesses over the past three years, and it appears that total will grow even further once the 2020 election heats up.

"None of Trump’s businesses have accepted more cash from the campaign than Trump Tower Commercial LLC, an entity that holds office and retail space inside the president’s most famous New York City building," Forbes reports. "So far, the re-election effort has paid $1.3 million to Trump Tower Commercial, in which the president maintains a 100% interest."

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image