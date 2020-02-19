Trump suggests Blagojevich was framed by Comey: ‘He did not sell the Senate seat!’

President Donald Trump on Wednesday insinuated that disgraced former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich was set up by former FBI Director James Comey.

“Rod Blagojevich did not sell the Senate seat,” the president wrote on Twitter. “He served 8 years in prison, with many remaining. He paid a big price. Another Comey and gang deal!”

While Trump is technically correct that Blagojevich did not succeed in selling a Senate seat to the highest bidder, he neglects to mention that it’s only because the former Illinois governor was caught in the act of doing so.

Trump this week commuted the prison sentence of Blagojevich, who was convicted in 2011 on 17 different corruption charges that included charges of wire fraud, extortion, and bribery.

Blogojevich spent the past eight years behind bars after he was sentenced to 14 years in prison in 2012. In between his impeachment and his imprisonment, Blagojevich also was a contestant on Trump’s “Celebrity Apprentice” reality TV show, where the future president would fire him for his insufficient knowledge of “Harry Potter” lore.

The former Illinois governor’s wife, Patricia Blagojevich, has repeatedly gone on Fox News to lobby the president for a pardon of her convicted husband.

