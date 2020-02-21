Quantcast
Trump suggests that Fox News should fire Neil Cavuto: ‘Very bad ratings and fake guests!’

Published

27 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump is once again complaining about getting less-than-completely-favorable coverage from his favorite cable news network.

The president, apparently still bitter at Fox host Neil Cavuto for hosting a guest who trashed Trump’s debating skills, suggested on Friday that Cavuto deserves the same fate as former Fox News host Shep Smith, who quit the network last year.

“So Cavuto has very bad ratings on Fox News with his Fake guests like A.B. Stoddard and others that still haven’t figured it all out,” the president wrote. “Will he get the same treatment as his friend Shepherd Smith [sic], who also suffered from the ratings drought?”

The Cavuto segment that offended Trump which aired on Thursday afternoon, featured Stoddard criticizing the president’s debate performance against former Democratic rival Hillary Clinton in 2016.

““I think that Donald Trump had disastrous debate performances,” Stoddard said. “Many answers were so cringeworthy you just couldn’t even believe he was still standing on the stage.”

Russia is helping to get Trump re-elected — and GOP is helping Russia do it: columnist

Published

7 mins ago

on

February 21, 2020

By

Make no mistake -- Russia is helping President Donald Trump win re-election, and congressional Republicans are helping them do it.

When a senior U.S. intelligence official told the House Intelligence Committee that Russia was once again aiding Trump's election chances, GOP lawmakers pushed back during the briefing -- and one of them, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) reported the classified briefing to the president, reported the Washington Post.

‘We must exorcise the demon’: Longtime GOP strategist publishes a devastating column as he registers as a Democrat

Published

31 mins ago

on

February 21, 2020

By

In an op-ed for the Tampa Bay Times this Friday, longtime Republican strategist Mac Stipanovich reveals that he has registered as a Democrat in the run up to the Florida presidential primary.

"I and a number of other long-time Republicans have re-registered so we can vote for the candidate closest to the center with the best chance of winning the Democratic nomination and defeating Donald Trump in November," Stipanovich writes. "Hopefully, that choice will be clearer after Super Tuesday, but it looks like Joe Biden or Michael Bloomberg today."

