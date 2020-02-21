Trump suggests that Fox News should fire Neil Cavuto: ‘Very bad ratings and fake guests!’

President Donald Trump is once again complaining about getting less-than-completely-favorable coverage from his favorite cable news network.

The president, apparently still bitter at Fox host Neil Cavuto for hosting a guest who trashed Trump’s debating skills, suggested on Friday that Cavuto deserves the same fate as former Fox News host Shep Smith, who quit the network last year.

“So Cavuto has very bad ratings on Fox News with his Fake guests like A.B. Stoddard and others that still haven’t figured it all out,” the president wrote. “Will he get the same treatment as his friend Shepherd Smith [sic], who also suffered from the ratings drought?”

The Cavuto segment that offended Trump which aired on Thursday afternoon, featured Stoddard criticizing the president’s debate performance against former Democratic rival Hillary Clinton in 2016.

““I think that Donald Trump had disastrous debate performances,” Stoddard said. “Many answers were so cringeworthy you just couldn’t even believe he was still standing on the stage.”

So @TeamCavuto has very bad ratings on @foxnews with his Fake guests like A.B.Stoddard and others that still haven’t figured it all out. Will he get the same treatment as his friend Shepherd Smith, who also suffered from the ratings drought? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 21, 2020