Trump supporter lashes out at border wall being built on his property: ‘This will ruin my lifestyle’

Published

1 min ago

on

Richard Drawe lives in Welasco, Texas, is a farmer and a Trump supporter, but he’s mad that President Trump’s long-promised border wall is going to mess up his way of living.

“I’m 70 years old and it’s gonna ruin my lifestyle here of living in the country,” he told NPR. “To have that wall there is just going to really disturb me.”

Drawe said that he reluctantly sold a piece of his land to the federal government for the wall’s construction, and while he agrees with Trump’s immigration policies, he’s upset that the wall is being built in his property.

“I told them that this stupid wall is going to have lights on it. It’s going to be like being behind a prison wall, lights and everything,” Drawe said. “And I said, ‘You put them lights up on me and my house, I’m going to shoot them out.’ Of course, I had time to calm down.”

“Like I told the Border Patrol, I said ‘Look, you know good and well that once you build this wall all the agents will be doing is patrolling up and down the wall. They’re never going to go on down to the river anymore.’ And he yelled back at me, ‘Oh, the Rio Grande is the first line of defence.’ Baloney. You just wait a few years.”

Trump Jr ridiculed for unfollowing Mitt Romney: ‘Do you think he was … triggered?’

Published

11 mins ago

on

February 14, 2020

By

Trump family angst against Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) escalated further on Friday after Donald Trump, Jr. appeared to unfollow the 2012 GOP standard-bearer.

The Twitter account Trump's Alert, which tracks such things, flagged on Friday that the president's eldest son appears to no longer follow the Utah Republican.

As neither account had been suspended, either Trump, Jr. unfollowed Romney or Romney blocked Trump, Jr.

Here's some of what people were saying about the development:

‘Banana republic’: Judge slammed DOJ for stringing along McCabe investigation to help Trump politically

Published

36 mins ago

on

February 14, 2020

By

According to revelations from a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit filed by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), Justice Department attorneys were met with "mounting frustration and skepticism" from a federal judge regarding documents related to the investigation of former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe, The Daily Beast reports.

According to federal judge Reggie Barnett Walton, President Trump's involvement in the McCabe investigation was “disturbing,” a “mess,” and reflected a “banana republic.”

“I think it’s very unfortunate,” Judge Walton told prosecutors as the case stalled in late September. “And I think as a government and as a society we’re going to pay a price at some point for this.”

Sally Yates: Trump is transforming the DOJ into his ‘personal grudge squad’

Published

2 hours ago

on

February 14, 2020

By

Former deputy Attorney General Sally Yates has written a scathing column for the Washington Post in which she outlines all the ways that President Donald Trump has corrupted the United States Department of Justice in his quest to transform it into what she describes as his "personal grudge squad."

In her op-ed, Yates argues that the president's constant tweeting about the DOJ has undermined its independence, as attorneys there might decide to make prosecutorial decisions based on whether or not they think the president would approve.

