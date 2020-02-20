Trump supporter made death threat to whistleblower’s lawyer one day after president targeted him at rally: feds

A Trump supporter has been charged with making death threats to Mark Zaid, an attorney who represents the whistleblower who filed a complaint against President Donald Trump over his efforts to extort the Ukrainian government.

Politico reports that Michigan resident Brittan J. Atkinson emailed a violent threat to Zaid just one day after the president held up the attorney’s photo at one of his rallies and read some of his tweets.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All traitors must die miserable deaths,” Atkinson allegedly wrote in the email, which was sent on November 7th. “Those that represent traitors shall meet the same fate. We will hunt you down and bleed you out like the pigs you are. We have nothing but time, and you are running out of it. Keep looking over your shoulder. We know who you are, where you live, and who you associate with. We are all strangers in a crowd to you.”

Atkinson has been charged with transmitting “communication containing any threat to kidnap any person or any threat to injure the person of another,” a charge that could land him in prison for up to five years.