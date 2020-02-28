Quantcast
Trump supporters freak out on Garth Brooks after mistaking his Barry Sanders jersey for a Bernie Sanders shirt

Published

2 mins ago

on

After country music star Garth Brooks posted a picture of himself to Instagram wearing a jersey honoring Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders, some Trump supporters had a freakout, apparently under the impression that he was supporting 2020 presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

“Can’t you just do what you get paid to do????” one commenter wrote. “Why why why does it have to involve politics!!! So sad.”

“Nothing like supporting a communist to loss (sic) a few fans!” wrote another.

“No thanks! Trump 2020!” one commented declared.

One commenter questioned Brooks’ patriotism, writing, “If this is for Bernie Sanders, I’m done with you. I thought you were a true American that loves Our Country?”

Brooks, who wore the Jersey to a concert at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, later explained why he gave a shoutout to the football legend.

“I was lucky enough to be an athlete and to wear the same uniform as this guy wore in college,” Brooks told his fans. “I was lucky to go to school with him. You guys got the greatest player in NFL history in my opinion in this jersey. I love this man.”

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
