Trump-supporting Arizona congressional candidate suspends campaign after overdosing on heroin

Chris Taylor, a Trump-backing congressional candidate running in Arizona, has suspended his campaign after revealing that he overdosed on heroin.

The Arizona Republic reports that Taylor, a combat veteran who has battled with drug addiction since high school, admitted that he relapsed in his announcement about suspending his campaign.

“Today, I have suspended my campaign for the US House of Representatives and am seeking treatment for substance abuse disorder,” he said. “I will fully cooperate with local authorities on any matters arising from my recent relapse and overdose.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor was taken to the hospital last week to be treated for an overdose after a family member found him unresponsive in his home.

On his campaign website, Taylor made “supporting President Trump” one of his top priorities, behind only finishing the construction of the wall across the U.S.-Mexico border.

Other priorities listed by Taylor include standard Republican positions on abortion, guns, and taxes.