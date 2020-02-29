Trump told America a ‘wonderful woman’ died from coronavirus — but the victim was actually a man
President Donald Trump on Saturday attempted to reassure Americans that his administration is competently responding to the COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic.
Trump said that a “wonderful woman” lost her life to the virus.
However, it appears that the victim was actually a man, according to local authorities.
Dr. Jeffrey Duchin, health officer for Seattle and King County, Washington, said during a CDC press briefing on Saturday that the Washington patient who died from the novel coronavirus was a man in his 50s.
Earlier today at the WH, POTUS said the patient was a woman.
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 29, 2020
Trump’s claim was also repeated by Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar.
Washington officials just told reporters on a CDC call that the first coronavirus death in the U.S. was a man in his 50s with underlying health conditions. Trump, Pence and Azar all said the patient was a woman. Pretty big detail to get wrong… h/t @owermohle for asking the Q
— Brianna Ehley (@Briannaehley) February 29, 2020
The CDC has admitted giving the American people “erroneous” information about the crisis.
And here’s the CDC Director on the record about the President, VP & Azar erroneously identifying the first coronavirus fatality as a woman https://t.co/y5IyxlTrsc
— Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) February 29, 2020
I admit to being stuck on the fact that the President just convened reporters to announce the 1st US coronavirus death, a man in his 50s in Washington State.
The president said "She was a wonderful woman."
This is ridiculous.
Just stop. Stop talking. Let the scientists talk.
— Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) February 29, 2020
Trump today praised the "wonderful woman" who was the first US victim of #coronavirus.
The CDC briefed reporters just now that the victim was actually a male.
— Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) February 29, 2020
The Washington patient who died from coronavirus was a man in his 50s, Dr. Jeffrey Duchin, health officer for Seattle and King County, Washington, said during CDC press briefing on Saturday.
President Trump said the person who died was a woman.
— David P Gelles (@gelles) February 29, 2020