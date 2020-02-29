Trump told America a ‘wonderful woman’ died from coronavirus — but the victim was actually a man

President Donald Trump on Saturday attempted to reassure Americans that his administration is competently responding to the COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic.

Trump said that a “wonderful woman” lost her life to the virus.

However, it appears that the victim was actually a man, according to local authorities.

Dr. Jeffrey Duchin, health officer for Seattle and King County, Washington, said during a CDC press briefing on Saturday that the Washington patient who died from the novel coronavirus was a man in his 50s. Earlier today at the WH, POTUS said the patient was a woman. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump’s claim was also repeated by Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar.

Washington officials just told reporters on a CDC call that the first coronavirus death in the U.S. was a man in his 50s with underlying health conditions. Trump, Pence and Azar all said the patient was a woman. Pretty big detail to get wrong… h/t @owermohle for asking the Q — Brianna Ehley (@Briannaehley) February 29, 2020

The CDC has admitted giving the American people “erroneous” information about the crisis.

ADVERTISEMENT

And here’s the CDC Director on the record about the President, VP & Azar erroneously identifying the first coronavirus fatality as a woman https://t.co/y5IyxlTrsc — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) February 29, 2020

I admit to being stuck on the fact that the President just convened reporters to announce the 1st US coronavirus death, a man in his 50s in Washington State. The president said "She was a wonderful woman." This is ridiculous. Just stop. Stop talking. Let the scientists talk. — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) February 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump today praised the "wonderful woman" who was the first US victim of #coronavirus. The CDC briefed reporters just now that the victim was actually a male. — Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) February 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The Washington patient who died from coronavirus was a man in his 50s, Dr. Jeffrey Duchin, health officer for Seattle and King County, Washington, said during CDC press briefing on Saturday. President Trump said the person who died was a woman. — David P Gelles (@gelles) February 29, 2020