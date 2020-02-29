Quantcast
Trump told America a ‘wonderful woman’ died from coronavirus — but the victim was actually a man

Published

1 hour ago

on

President Donald Trump on Saturday attempted to reassure Americans that his administration is competently responding to the COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic.

Trump said that a “wonderful woman” lost her life to the virus.

However, it appears that the victim was actually a man, according to local authorities.

Trump’s claim was also repeated by Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar.

The CDC has admitted giving the American people “erroneous” information about the crisis.

