Trump trashes Fox Business host and former GOP House Speaker in bizarre Twitter rant

On Thursday, President Donald Trump lashed out on Twitter, attacking RealClearPolitics columnist A. B. Stoddard, Fox Business host Neil Cavuto, and former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) in response to a TV segment that faulted his performance in the 2016 presidential debates.

“Could somebody at @foxnews please explain to Trump hater A.B. Stoddard (zero talent!) and @TeamCavuto, that I won every one of my debates, from beginning to end,” Trump tweeted. “Check the polls taken immediately after the debates. The debates got me elected. Must be Fox Board Member Paul Ryan!”

While Trump won the 2016 presidential election — in large part due to 80,000 votes in three key Midwest states even while losing the popular vote by 3 million — the broad consensus is that he lost the presidential debates to Hillary Clinton.