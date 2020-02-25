Trump trashes Sonia Sotomayor during press conference in India

President Donald Trump on Tuesday attacked Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor during a press conference in India.

When asked about his demands that Sotomayor recuse from all cases regarding his administration, Trump slammed the Obama-appointed Supreme Court justice for supposedly being unfair to him.

“Her statement was so inappropriate,” he complained. “Such a terrible statement for a Supreme Court justice!”

Fox News reporter John Roberts then pointed out to Trump that Sotomayor was simply stating that the Trump administration runs to the Supreme Court seeking emergency relief more than past administrations.

“It is hard to say what is more troubling: that the Government would seek this extraordinary relief seemingly as a matter of course, or that the Court would grant it,” Sotomayor wrote in a dissent last week.

Trump, however, thought that Sotomayor was “trying to shame” other justices into voting against him.