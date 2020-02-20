Quantcast
Trump was ‘furious’ with his last acting intel chief for giving election security briefing to House Dems: report

Published

5 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump’s surprise decision to appoint loyalist Richard Grenell as his next acting Director of National Intelligence came after his previous acting DNI, Joseph Maguire, enraged him by giving an intelligence briefing to House Democrats.

The Washington Post reports that Trump was “furious” at Maguire after learning that Shelby Pierson, the top intelligence official on election security, gave a briefing to the Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA)-led House Intelligence Committee.

“It’s unclear what the official, Shelby Pierson, specifically said at the briefing that angered Trump, But the president erroneously believed that she had given information exclusively to Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), the committee chairman, and it would be helpful to Democrats if released publicly,” the Post reports.

One source tells the Post that Trump gave Maguire a “dressing down” that left the former acting DNI “despondent.”

One House Intelligence Committee official tells the Post, however, that there is no truth to Trump’s suspicions about Pierson giving Schiff secret inside information.

“Members on both sides participated, including Ranking Member Nunes, and heard the exact same briefing from experts across the Intelligence Community,” the official said. “No special or separate briefing was provided to one side or to any single member, including the chairman.”

Trump fumes over ‘tainted’ Roger Stone jury after his associate gets 40 months in prison

Published

9 mins ago

on

February 20, 2020

By

Speaking in Las Vegas this Thursday, President Trump gave his first remarks on the sentencing of longtime confidant Roger Stone, who was given 3.5 years in prison for lying to Congress and witness tampering.

According to Trump, Stone is a "good person" despite being a "little different." He went on to claim that Stone was "never involved" in the 2016 despite some minor consulting work, and accused the forewoman of the jury of being ideologically biased against Stone.

"It's totally tainted when you take a look," Trump said, referring to the forewoman and the jury. 'How can you have a person like this? She was an anti-Trump activist -- can you imagine this?"

Maybe Michael Bloomberg wasn’t as awful as he looked

Published

42 mins ago

on

February 20, 2020

By

Call me crazy, but the media could have it wrong about Michael Bloomberg. The latest Democratic debate post-mortem came fast and furious – and from a prominent Op-Ed in The New York Times to the cover of The New York Post –and the verdict was almost unanimous.

Bloomberg was “disastrous.” His campaign had “imploded.” He “bombed.” Get the hook for “timid,” “defensive” Mini Mike, the pundits said. “Bye, Felicia” might be the only headline missing from the gleeful media pile-on of Bloomberg after he made his presidential debate debut.

