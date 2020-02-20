Trump whines about losing the Time ‘Man of the Year’ award he lost to a teenage girl

President Donald Trump goaded his audience into booing a teenager during a campaign rally in Colorado Springs on Thursday.

Trump said, “I got beaten up by Greta” — in reference to Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg, who recently celebrated her 17th birthday.

The leader of the free world went on to complain about Thunberg being declared TIME magazine’s “Person of the Year” award in 2019.

He said that many women wish it was still “Man of the Year” and suggested separate categories by gender, which would prevent him from competing against European teenage girls.