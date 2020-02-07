Trump whines he is ‘very surprised and disappointed’ Democratic senator voted to remove him from office

President Donald Trump’s anger over a bipartisan vote to remove him from office continued on Friday afternoon.

In his latest airing of grievances, Trump complained that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) voted with a united Democratic Party, both independent senators, and Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) to remove the commander-in-chief from office.

“I was very surprised & disappointed that Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia voted against me on the Democrat’s totally partisan Impeachment Hoax,” Trump complained.

“No President has done more for the great people of West Virginia than me (Pensions), and that will always continue,” he claimed.

“I was told by many that Manchin was just a puppet for Schumer & Pelosi. That’s all he is!” Trump argued.

