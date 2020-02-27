Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump will blow coronavirus response by reacting like ‘a guy on a bar stool’: WSJ columnist

Published

2 hours ago

on

Wall Street Journal columnist Daniel Henninger argues that President Donald Trump’s response to a potential coronavirus pandemic could expose some real political weaknesses in the coming months.

In particular, he writes that the president’s erratic temperament and habit for sending out crazed tweets are going to wear very thin at a time when the virus is causing the stock market to crash and raising major public health concerns.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If the virus expands in the U.S., both the content and the quality of the response will be on President Trump,” he writes. “As such, the coronavirus could be the issue on which Mr. Trump finally blows himself up with Twitter.”

Henninger fears that Trump’s lack of impulse control will make it all too easy for political opponents to “goad Mr. Trump into a low-grade Twitter spat, which will look as if he thinks the coronavirus is about him, not the American people.”

The biggest question, he writes, is whether Trump can “manage the coronavirus in a way that doesn’t sound like a guy on a bar stool.”

Read the whole column here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Republican Steve Scalise bashes Dems for wanting to take away the healthcare that saved him — but it’s government funded

Published

14 mins ago

on

February 27, 2020

By

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) survived a mass shooting attack during the Congressional baseball game in 2017 and he bragged about having the best healthcare in the world that saved his life during his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

"I would not be here today without the greatest health care system on the face of the planet. I'm surely not going to let them take that away from you," he claimed.

The problem with Scalise's comments, however, is that the healthcare he touts as amazing and that the "government is taking control" of is actually government-sponsored healthcare.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Betsy DeVos gets snippy — but can’t even answer basic questions before Congress

Published

32 mins ago

on

February 27, 2020

By

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos testified before a House Appropriations subcommittee Thursday and was repeatedly unable to answer basic questions, got snippy with Democratic lawmakers, and falsely claimed research cited by top Democrats was wrong and had been "debunked."

(The numbers behind that research came from DeVos herself, according to this piece in the Washington Post.)

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump bumbles into disaster as his coronavirus response turns out to be nothing but a gust of bluster

Published

35 mins ago

on

February 27, 2020

By

The president spoke to the nation Wednesday about the spread of the coronavirus. It didn’t go well, just as it never goes well when Donald Trump must be presidential. It’s worth quoting Bloomberg Opinion’s Jonathan Bernstein at length. Today, he wrote:

He was at times barely coherent even for someone who knew what he was trying to say. I can’t imagine what it was like for the bulk of the nation, folks who only sometimes pay attention to politics but might have tuned in because they want to be reassured that the government is on top of the problem. He must have been almost completely incomprehensible to them, rambling on about how he had recently discovered that the flu can kill lots of people and referring in a totally oblique way to the budget requests he had made to Congress and their reaction. He occasionally said something that sort of made sense, but mostly? Not. Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel’s reaction was what I thought: “I found most of what he said incoherent.”

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image