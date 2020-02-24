Trump’s acting deputy secretary of Homeland Security doesn’t know where to find info about coronavirus

The coronavirus is quickly approaching pandemic status as it spreads across the globe, but President Donald Trump’s administration is a little confused about what to do if tweets from his government officials are any indication.

As one political staffer captured, acting deputy secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Ken Cuccinelli, asked Twitter how he could find information about coronavirus, also known as Covid-19.

The acting deputy secretary of homeland security is asking the internet where to get information about the spread of #Covid19. We are so borked. pic.twitter.com/hWony9uGG4 — Greg Greene (@ggreeneva) February 24, 2020

The Trump administration has significantly cut public health funding, the Center for Disease Control and is proposing even greater cuts over the next several years in his budget.

While his campaign panics, Trump is begging Democrats for the cash he previously slashed under the GOP’s budget in 2018.

Less than a month ago, he said it was under control and would be gone by April.

“We are working very closely with China and other countries, and we think it’s going to have a very good ending for us, that I can assure you,” Trump said while in Michigan.

The Dow dropped over 1,000 points Monday amid fears about the disease.

It’s unknown why Cuccinelli hasn’t tried Google to search for information, instead of posting a tweet.