Trump’s bizarre claim about nuclear waste in Nevada fact-checked by renowned local reporter

President Donald Trump had a strange meandering thought about Nevada’s nuclear waste problem.

“Nevada, I hear you on Yucca Mountain and my Administration will RESPECT you!” Trump tweeted. “Congress and previous Administrations have long failed to find lasting solutions – my Administration is committed to exploring innovative approaches – I’m confident we can get it done!”

It’s unknown what exactly Trump’s position is, he doesn’t say whether he supports nuclear waste at Yucca Mountain or not. However, Nevada Independent editor John Ralston fact-checked Trump, who put funding to restart Yucca Mountain in his budgets.

This is rich. Trump has put Yucca in his budget. Election year epiphany? But don't believe me: Here's a story from a newspaper owned by his biggest supporter:https://t.co/CP4WS8gjcJ https://t.co/K5vo4BIdTY — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) February 6, 2020

Ralston further said that Trump’s claim that Congress and previous administrations have failed Nevadans was also false.

As for the new place for nuclear waste, Ralston predicted that Trump will put nuclear waste in either Mitt Romney’s back yard, or the back yards of folks like Nancy Pelosi or Rick Wilson.

Trump tweets, Adelson's paper coordinates w/story including quote any other reporter would have challenged::

“The president changed his mind…because he heard from Nevada…" My God. Heard from NV? Like NV's been silent? — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) February 6, 2020

