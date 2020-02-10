Trump’s budget calls for $1.5 billion cut to program preventing Russia from attacking Europe: report

According to U.S. News and & World Report, President Donald Trump’s budget proposal calls for reducing the budget for the European Deterrence Initiative from $6 billion to $4.5 billion.

The European Deterrence Initiative is a military fund used to deter Russian aggression in Eastern Europe.

Trump has expressed skepticism about this program in the past — part of his ongoing belief that America is somehow being “ripped off” in its strategic partnerships with Europe. In 2019, he raided the Deterrence Initiative’s funds to support construction of his border wall.

Trump’s budget in general calls for slashing over a trillion dollars of funding for programs ranging from Medicaid to food stamps to environmental protection — and claims that it will balance the budget in 15 years, based on some incredibly dubious assumptions about economic growth and interest rates over that period.