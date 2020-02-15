Quantcast
Trump’s budget plan could cut Medicaid and Medicare health services. Here’s how

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump’s federal budget plan for fiscal year 2021, which begins in October, includes close to $1 trillion in cuts to Medicaid that analysts say could hurt access to health insurance and care for the millions of people covered by the safety-net program.Politicians have tried for years to tamp down Medicaid costs, though soon after he took office, Trump said he would not cut the program.Medicare — which covers seniors and the disabled — is a kind of third-rail to politicians wary of alienating a huge block of faithful voters. Trump has pledged to protect it too.“I’m not going to …

Ted Cruz defends flip-flop to rabid Trump defender despite abuse from president: ‘I’ve got a job to do’

Published

12 mins ago

on

February 15, 2020

By

On Saturday, Washington Post writer Mike DeBonis profiled how Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) went all-out during the impeachment trial to demonstrate his allegiance to President Donald Trump — and act as an informal defense counsel while supposedly serving as a juror.

"Donald Trump called him 'Lyin' Ted' Cruz, mocked his wife's appearance and falsely suggested his father was involved in President John F. Kennedy’s assassination," wrote DeBonus. "Cruz called Trump a 'sniveling coward,' a 'pathological liar' and 'utterly amoral,' and infuriated Republicans when he declined to endorse the nominee at the 2016 Republican National Convention."

1990 book of ‘vulgar and degrading’ remarks by Mike Bloomberg may derail his campaign: report

Published

25 mins ago

on

February 15, 2020

By

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg's presidential campaign continues to be rocked by revelations about the past views of the former Republican.

Recently, "hideous" tape has emerged of Bloomberg defending the NYPD's stop and frisk program, which was ruled illegal. Even Donald Trump labeled Bloomberg a "total racist" after the video surfaced.

Relentless corruption and sheer madness are Donald Trump’s super powers

Published

3 hours ago

on

February 15, 2020

By

Welcome to another edition of What Fresh Hell?, Raw Story’s roundup of news items that might have become controversies under another regime, but got buried – or were at least under-appreciated – due to the daily firehose of political pratfalls, unhinged tweet storms and other sundry embarrassments coming out of the current White House.

Seven days after he took office, Donald Trump issued Executive Order 13769 which barred migrants from a handful of Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. Hundreds of travelers were detained as they arrived here and tens of thousands of people had their visas suddenly revoked. For many Americans, it was clearly a bridge too far. Some had hoped that he would grow into the job, or that his bigoted campaign rhetoric would give way to a more responsible tone after he won, and the Muslim ban was evidence that those hopes had been misplaced as Trump moved to codify xenophobia.

