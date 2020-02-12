Trump’s DOJ meddling just made it ‘easier’ for judge to throw the book at Roger Stone: ex-US attorney
Even though the Department of Justice has lowered its sentencing recommendation for Trump-supporting felon Roger Stone, one former U.S. attorney told CNN on Wednesday that it’s still possible that Judge Amy Berman Jackson will throw the book at the president’s convicted ally.
Specifically, attorney Harry Litman said that the DOJ’s decision to backtrack on its original sentencing recommendation would make it “easier” for Judge Jackson to slap Stone with a nine-year prison sentence for charges of perjury, witness tampering, and obstruction of justice.
“My guess is that she returns to the guidelines sentence,” Litman said.
“You think that she’ll… rely on that seven-to-nine years as was initially recommended?” asked host Brianna Keilar.
“Best guess [is she would],” replied Litman. “A.) She’ll be suspicious of the process. And B.) That is literally by the book! There was nothing excessive about that sentence!”
He then predicted that Trump would swoop in to pardon Stone at some point, although it would be more politically damaging for him than it would have been if Stone had been given a lighter sentence.
Watch the video below.
CNN
Trump’s DOJ meddling just made it ‘easier’ for judge to throw the book at Roger Stone: ex-US attorney
Even though the Department of Justice has lowered its sentencing recommendation for Trump-supporting felon Roger Stone, one former U.S. attorney told CNN on Wednesday that it's still possible that Judge Amy Berman Jackson will throw the book at the president's convicted ally.
Specifically, attorney Harry Litman said that the DOJ's decision to backtrack on its original sentencing recommendation would make it "easier" for Judge Jackson to slap Stone with a nine-year prison sentence for charges of perjury, witness tampering, and obstruction of justice.
"My guess is that she returns to the guidelines sentence," Litman said.
CNN
Susan Collins lashes out at reporters for tying her impeachment acquittal to Trump’s subversion of the DOJ
Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) expressed anger at members of the press on Wednesday for linking her vote to acquit President Donald Trump to his continued subversion of the Justice Department.
Collins' remarks came after Trump was accused of pressing Attorney General William Barr and the DOJ to reduce the sentencing recommendations for longtime friend Roger Stone, who was found guilty of witness tampering in former special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.
Collins is on record defending her acquittal vote with the argument that the president had learned his lesson. But on Wednesday, she insisted that her vote could not predict Trump's future actions.
CNN
‘Straight-up assault on the rule of law’: CNN reporter blasts Trump’s weaponization of the DOJ
On Wednesday, CNN White House correspondent John Harwood broke down President Donald Trump's post-impeachment conduct — and the danger it poses to democracy.
"When you put it all together ... those other cases of retaliation, the statements he's made about Adam Schiff hasn't paid the price yet, the invitation to Rudy Giuliani to submit information about the Bidens to the Justice Department, there's no other way to look at this than as a straight up assault on the rule of law," said Harwood.
"The question is, what will constrain it?" continued Harwood. "The president, as I've written on cnn.com this morning, is the first American president we had who does not recognize our society's distinctions between truth or falsity, right or wrong, morality or immorality. And that means there's every reason to expect more of this as we go forward. The one possible break on his actions are Republicans in the United States Senate. They have given no indication so far, beyond mild and ineffectual expressions of concern, that they're going to do anything about it."