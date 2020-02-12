Trump’s DOJ meddling just made it ‘easier’ for judge to throw the book at Roger Stone: ex-US attorney

Even though the Department of Justice has lowered its sentencing recommendation for Trump-supporting felon Roger Stone, one former U.S. attorney told CNN on Wednesday that it’s still possible that Judge Amy Berman Jackson will throw the book at the president’s convicted ally.

Specifically, attorney Harry Litman said that the DOJ’s decision to backtrack on its original sentencing recommendation would make it “easier” for Judge Jackson to slap Stone with a nine-year prison sentence for charges of perjury, witness tampering, and obstruction of justice.

“My guess is that she returns to the guidelines sentence,” Litman said.

“You think that she’ll… rely on that seven-to-nine years as was initially recommended?” asked host Brianna Keilar.

“Best guess [is she would],” replied Litman. “A.) She’ll be suspicious of the process. And B.) That is literally by the book! There was nothing excessive about that sentence!”

He then predicted that Trump would swoop in to pardon Stone at some point, although it would be more politically damaging for him than it would have been if Stone had been given a lighter sentence.

