Trump’s favorite pollster says his approval rating crashed just one day after coronavirus press conference

Rasmussen Reports, the GOP-friendly pollster frequently cited by President Donald Trump, is showing that the president’s approval rating fell by five points just one day after his widely panned press conference outlining his response to the coronavirus crisis.

According to its latest poll, approval of Trump’s job performance dropped from 52 percent to 47 percent in just one day, and the pollster tells the Washington Examiner that continuing bad news about coronavirus is to blame.

“The drop in Trump’s approval rating follows more news about the spreading coronavirus and the steep drop in the stock market,” the pollster tells the Examiner.

To emphasize this point, Rasmussen Reports tweeted out the Examiner’s coverage of its poll and quoted the headline: “Trump approval rating catches the flu, crashes overnight.”

Rasmussen typically gives Trump higher marks than other pollsters. According to RealClearPolitics, other recent polls include a Reuters poll that puts Trump’s approval at 43 percent, while an Economist/YouGov poll has his approval rating at 44 percent.

Trump approval rating catches the flu, crashes overnight https://t.co/z7nzaN6zxc — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) February 28, 2020