Trump’s impeachment prompts Indiana official to leave the ‘cultish’ Republican Party
Trumpism has inspired a long list of prominent conservatives to leave the Republican Party after many years, from journalist George Will to former GOP Rep. Joe Scarborough to former Republican strategist Steve Schmidt. And similarly, Ed Adams — known for his work as a Republican precinct committeeman in Marion County, Indiana — announced his resignation from the GOP last week. Trump’s impeachment, according to the Indianapolis Star’s Amelia Pak-Harvey, was, for Adams, the straw that broke the camel’s back.
“After watching the impeachment process transpire,” Adam asserted in his resignation letter, “it has become patently obvious that nothing remains of the party I knew and faithfully served. It has become the party of Donald Trump with cultish enthusiasm.”
Adams, born in the early 1960s, has been voting in presidential elections since 1984 —when he voted to reelect President Ronald Reagan. In his resignation letter, Adams explained why, for months, he resisted leaving the GOP and stepping down as a precinct committeeman in Marion County (which includes Indianapolis).
“I really wanted to be one of the last guys hanging around with the janitorial mop and bucket to clean up the mess when it’s all done — because at some point, Trump will be done,” Adams explained. “He’ll be gone. But the question is: what’s left? But right now, I just don’t see anything left.”
During Trump’s impeachment trial, Adams complained, Republicans “repeatedly insulated” him “at every turn.”
“For the life of me,” Adams lamented, “I don’t understand why people don’t want the truth. American people deserve the truth, and why are (Republicans) enabling the hiding of truth?”
Trump gloats over Democrats’ woes in Iowa ahead of his State of Union address
President Donald Trump goes to his State of the Union speech Tuesday gloating over the Democrats' chaotic Iowa caucuses, sure of acquittal in his impeachment trial, and more optimistic than ever of reelection.
The Republican is turning what could have been the darkest week of his presidency -- with years of scandals crescendoing into only the third presidential impeachment trial in US history -- into a victory lap.
And the Iowa Democrats' mess up of the start of the primary season gifted him yet another boost ahead of November's presidential election.
"Nothing works, just like they ran the country," Trump said on Twitter.
Investors behind disastrous Iowa Dem caucus app rush to scrub their ties: report
Officials at ACRONYM, a firm that invested in the company behind the disastrous mobile application used to report vote totals in the Iowa Democratic caucus, have been trying to scrub their ties ever since the app led to a system-wide reporting meltdown on Monday night.
The Daily Beast reports that ACRONYM has deleted a blog post from January, 2019 in which Gerard Neimera, the CEO of app developer Shadow, Inc., said that his company's data collection and reporting product "will exist under the ACRONYM umbrella."
Scientists uncover a weird cultural trend: Pop songs are increasing in negativity over time
Are popular songs today happier or sadder than they were 50 years ago? In recent years, the availability of large digital datasets online and the relative ease of processing them means that we can now give precise and informed answers to questions such as this. A straightforward way to measure the emotional content of a text is just to count how many emotion words are present. How many times are negative-emotion words – ‘pain’, ‘hate’ or ‘sorrow’ – used? How many times are words associated with positive emotions – ‘love’, ‘joy’ or ‘happy’ – used? As simple as it sounds, this method works pretty well, given certain conditions (eg, the longer the available text is, the better the estimate of mood). This is a possible technique for what is called ‘sentiment analysis’. Sentiment analysis is often applied to social media posts, or contemporary political messages, but it can also be applied to longer timescales, such as decades of newspaper articles or centuries of literary works.