Trump’s lies about health care offer Democrats a chance to counter his self-praise on the economy: op-ed
In an op-ed for The Atlantic today, Ronald Brownstein writes that when it comes to President Trump’s so-far effective messaging on the economy, Democrats should highlight his lies about healthcare if they want to tip the presidential election in their favor this fall.
During his State of the Union speech this Tuesday night, Trump bragged about job growth and record low unemployment for African Americans and Latinos, and stock market highs. “But Trump’s treatment of health care was very different,” Brownstein writes. “Though he was just as assertive in his tone, the president made a series of false claims—in particular, he repeatedly lied about his administration’s unrelenting efforts to gut the Affordable Care Act. To Democrats, Trump’s determination to surround his health-care record with what Winston Churchill once called a ‘bodyguard of lies’ clearly signaled that the president recognizes how vulnerable his record could prove this fall.”
Unfortunately for Democrats, as Trump’s approval ratings on the economy increase, so has his overall approval ratings. But when it comes to his performance on healthcare, the public’s feelings tell a different story.
“In an Associated Press/National Opinion Research Center survey last month, just 38 percent of Americans said they approved of his record on health care—a grade that has stayed relatively stable since he took office—compared with 56 percent who approved of his handling of the economy, the highest of his presidency,” Brownstein writes.
In 2020, Trump’s record on healthcare “probably offers Democrats their best chance to inoculate themselves against Trump’s claim that the economy is working for most Americans.”
Read his full piece over at The Atlantic.
Breaking Banner
Requiem for a Senator: How Lamar Alexander maneuvered himself into the dustbin of history
Breaking Banner
‘Art of the Deal’ co-author worried an ‘emboldened’ Trump may target him personally for revenge
Thirty-five years ago, author Tony Schwartz began interviewing Donald Trump as preparation to ghostwrite an autobiography for New York City business scion.
The result was the 1987 bestselling book Trump: The Art of the Deal, for which Schwartz received co-author credit.
In the decades since, Schwartz has become a frequent critic of Trump. He is an MSNBC analyst who has a re-occurring feature on "The Beat" with Ari Melber titled "State of Mind," in which Schwartz dissects the president's mental state.
With Trump now seeking retribution against all those who have crossed him, Schwartz is worried he may be targeted.
CNN
‘Only thing I can say to that is bless your heart’: Republican blasts Trump’s attacks on Pelosi prayers
Republican commentator Amanda Carpenter dropped what is generally referred to as a "southern slight" when responding to President Donald Trump's attacks on those who pray for him even if they don't like him.
Trump attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), a devout Catholic, during the National Prayer Breakfast Thursday, saying that he doesn't believe that she prays for him.
"It makes me sad," Carpenter said. "If Donald Trump has faith, he had a wonderful opportunity to demonstrate it at the State of the Union when Nancy Pelosi tried to shake his hand. That would have shown grace. That would have shown he's above it all, but he's not. He doubled down."