As Law and Crime noted, legal experts were stunned and horrified by Trump's latest remark — and lost no time in warning of its significance:

Trump’s new claim comparing himself to a ‘king’ sets off alarms among legal experts

Published

9 mins ago

on

February 15, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's defenders have often liked to speak of him as if he were a monarch with divine right over America. During the impeachment proceedings, for example, pro-Trump former federal prosecutor Joseph DiGenova suggested Democrats were basically committing "regicide."

But on Saturday, the president made the comparison himself:

“Ralph Waldo Emerson seemed to foresee the lesson of the Senate Impeachment Trial of President Trump. ‘When you strike at the King, Emerson famously said, “you must kill him.’ Mr. Trump’s foes struck at him but did not take him down. A triumphant Mr.Trump emerges from the.....

2020 Election

WATCH: Pompeo greeted with uncomfortable silence at Munich conference after boast about Trump’s achievements

Published

19 mins ago

on

February 15, 2020

By

Appearing in place of Donald Trump before a collection of world leaders, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was given a less than warm welcome while making a speech at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, giving an almost 17-minute speech that was greeted, for the most part, with silence.

According to Politico, Pompeo spoke to leaders of allies like Canada, France, Germany who sat and quietly listened as Pompeo boasted about job gains in the United States under the president before boasting, "The west is winning."

Internet disgusted after Trump retweets gross video of Texas mayor in bathroom: ‘I think you have hit a new low’

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 15, 2020

By

For some reason Donald Trump decided on Saturday to retweet a video of a Texas mayor who was unaware he was still wearing a hot mic when he went to the bathroom, which stunned even Trump's regular critics on Twitter.

Trump pushed out the tweet with the video that stated, "THIS IS HILARIOUS. Mayor of Georgetown in the US excused himself to go & use the washroom in the middle of a meeting & forgot to switch off his mic on his tie & this is what happened."

Not everyone agreed, with one commenter pointing out the putative Leader of the Free World "... has too much time on his hands."

