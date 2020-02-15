Trump’s new claim comparing himself to a ‘king’ sets off alarms among legal experts

President Donald Trump’s defenders have often liked to speak of him as if he were a monarch with divine right over America. During the impeachment proceedings, for example, pro-Trump former federal prosecutor Joseph DiGenova suggested Democrats were basically committing “regicide.”

But on Saturday, the president made the comparison himself:

“Ralph Waldo Emerson seemed to foresee the lesson of the Senate Impeachment Trial of President Trump. ‘When you strike at the King, Emerson famously said, “you must kill him.’ Mr. Trump’s foes struck at him but did not take him down. A triumphant Mr.Trump emerges from the….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2020

…..biggest test of his presidency emboldened, ready to claim exoneration, and take his case of grievance, persecution and resentment to the campaign trail.” Peter Baker @nytimes The Greatest Witch Hunt In American History! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2020

As Law and Crime noted, legal experts were stunned and horrified by Trump’s latest remark — and lost no time in warning of its significance:

This may be the most sinister tweet Trump has ever posted. He is comparing himself with a king and threatening to use his powers for revenge on those who questioned his abuse of power. This after AG Barr said Trump’s tweets make it hard for him to do his job. Any response Mr. AG? https://t.co/SKEHnbGLOs — Barb McQuade (@BarbMcQuade) February 15, 2020

What’s interesting is how useful Peter Bakers framing enemy versus friend plays into the politics here. In that frame there is no rule of law, no equality of citizen, just pure brute raw power against power. This is Hobbes world. https://t.co/VIoWdHswCl — Philip Hackney (@EOTaxProf) February 15, 2020

So in essence: He’s admitting that he’s running on a platform of unrestrained narcissism. https://t.co/igvXAxjJ7P — George Conway (@gtconway3d) February 15, 2020

10 days post-impeachment & he thinks he’s the king. https://t.co/nNY3PfAmWz — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) February 15, 2020

