Trump’s new Federal Reserve appointee called the US a ‘behemoth’ that couldn’t be trusted to oversee the US dollar

7 mins ago

President Donald Trump hasn’t had much luck with appointing people to the United States Federal Reserve.

In 2019, Trump tried to appoint Herman Cain and Stephen Moore to the high financial office. Both ultimately were forced to drop out of the running after being completely humiliated on the national stage. Now, according to CNN, Trump is trying again, though his recent appointee, Judy Shelton, doesn’t look to be working out either.

“Our government is promising so much to so many and at the same time we let the government control the value of our money and all of that would really go against the grain with our Founders — who did not see it as the government’s task to supply everything to everybody,” said Trump’s appointee Shelton.

“They saw the government’s task to be to protect private property and that’s why they wanted limited government because they knew,” she added. “It’s just the nature of having power that causes people in power to abuse the privilege. I think we’re now at a point where we have to ask if we can even trust government to regulate the value of our money.”

It isn’t exactly a good look for a Federal Reserve governor to denounce the financial institution for which she’s been nominated. Shelton also raised eyebrows when she suggested a return to something like the gold standard.

Read the full report from CNN.

