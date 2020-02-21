Trump’s new personnel chief orders ‘purge’ of all never-Trumpers from federal agencies: Report
Ordered to “Purge the ‘Bad People’ and ‘Deep State'”
President Donald Trump has re-hired Johnny McEntee into a new role. His former body man, who reportedly “was forced from his job in 2018 over gambling debts that threatened his security clearance” but went to work for the Trump re-election campaign, is now the head of the White House personnel office.
McEntee’s first order of business is targeting and purging “Never-Trumpers” – any government employee not loyal to President Trump.
“McEntee called in White House liaisons from cabinet agencies for an introductory meeting Thursday, in which he asked them to identify political appointees across the U.S. government who are believed to be anti-Trump,” Axios reports.
But this is just the first step.
“McEntee suggested the most dramatic changes may have to wait until after the November election.”
“Trump has empowered McEntee — whom he considers an absolute loyalist — to purge the ‘bad people’ and ‘Deep State.'”
‘Avalanche of public pressure’ forces Trump’s EPA to regulate PFAS, but water safety experts warn of more delays
"States should not wait for the EPA to act."
Safe drinking water advocates applauded the public pressure which forced the EPA on Thursday to announce it would regulate substances known as "forever chemicals"—but warned the new rules could take years to have an impact on water safety.
2020 Election
Devin Nunes reportedly ran to Trump to tip him off about classified Russian election tampering analysis
According to a report from MSNBC, relying on information published by the Washington Post, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) may have contacted President Donald Trump and filled him on a meeting where lawmakers of both parties were brought up to date on the continuing campaign by Russian operatives attempting to manipulate the 2020 election.
The New York Times reports that, following the February 13th classified meeting, "The president berated Joseph Maguire, the outgoing acting director of national intelligence, for allowing it to take place, people familiar with the exchange said. Mr. Trump was particularly irritated that Representative Adam B. Schiff, Democrat of California and the leader of the impeachment proceedings, was at the briefing."
Breaking Banner
Russia is helping to get Trump re-elected — and GOP is helping Russia do it: columnist
Make no mistake -- Russia is helping President Donald Trump win re-election, and congressional Republicans are helping them do it, according to one columnist.
When a senior U.S. intelligence official told the House Intelligence Committee that Russia was once again aiding Trump's election chances, GOP lawmakers pushed back during the briefing -- and one of them, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) reported the classified briefing to the president, reported the Washington Post.