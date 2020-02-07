Trump’s ‘petty’ revenge for impeachment will end up being an ‘epic waste of taxpayer money’: op-ed

In an op-ed for the Washington Post this Friday, the chief executive of the progressive digital messaging firm Insurrection writes that we already know that President Trump is a sore loser. What’s less known is how much of a “sore winner” he is.

According to Elizabeth Spiers, Trump hasn’t displayed the “humility or relief you’d expect from a guilty party who’s handed a pass” in the wake of his impeachment acquittal.

“That was clear immediately after the Senate vote, when the White House put out a statement Wednesday evening with a call for revenge against the people who would hold Trump accountable,” Spiers writes. “‘Will there be no retribution?’ the statement asked, in ominous biblical tones. White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham went on Fox News the next morning to preview the president’s post-acquittal comments and reinforce his ludicrous claims that he was victimized: ‘I think he’s going to also talk about just how horribly he was treated and that maybe people should pay for that.’ At the White House on Thursday, during what he said was a ‘celebration’ of the acquittal, Trump called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) a ‘horrible person,’ said she and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) were ‘vicious and mean,’ accused Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), the only Republican to vote to remove Trump from office, of using ‘religion as a crutch’ and said he doubted that Pelosi really prays. ‘It was all bulls—,’ he summed up.”

Trump’s retribution against his political enemies is coming, and it will be an “epic waste of taxpayer money, an incredible abuse of the executive branch and the resources that come with it, and contemptibly small-minded and petty,” writes Spiers.

This kind of vindictiveness is nothing new for Trump, and it’s indicative of his belief that he’s “entitled to his lies.”

“Trump is not angry because he thinks he did not do what he’s been accused of; after all, he openly asked for foreign interference from China, on camera, on national television, while the impeachment inquiry was underway,” Spiers continues. “He’s angry because he knows he did it, and he’s outraged that people he views as less powerful (you, me, everyone in Congress, Bolton, various journalists, select Hollywood celebrities) will not indulge or enable the illusion that he didn’t.”

