Trump’s State of the Union viewership plummets 21 percent in one year

Published

1 min ago

on

Fewer people tuned in this year to watch President Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address even though the president is embroiled in an impeachment trial.

Although the president packed his speech with a number of gimmicks, he didn’t draw the audiences that he has in the past.

Deadline reported that early results show that the combined network audiences were down 21% from 2019.

Trump’s poll numbers may be at his best ever, but his ratings are way down. Clocking in at 78-minutes and hitting a SOTU low for the 45th POTUS, Trump’s sprawling remarks are looking pretty weak compared to what ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox snagged for last year’s address before the nation’s representatives.

With non-adjusted fast affiliate results just in, the 2020 SOTU pulled in a mere 15.9 million viewers on the Big 4 networks in the 9 – 10:30 PM ET slot. That’s a dive of 21% from the early numbers of the 82-minute 2019 SOTU, when the drama in and out of the House chamber seemed relatively milder, if you can believe that in this era

Nihilism-on-meth: The surprising key to understanding Trump and his Christian enablers

Published

9 mins ago

on

February 5, 2020

By

Last night President Trump gave his State of the Union address, the night before his expected acquittal in a sham impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate. To paraphrase Dylan, you gotta belong to somebody, and I at least would like it to be someone better than a walking avatar of nihilism.

I'm not kidding. Nihilism in its most common philosophical sense means that nothing really matters in the end, and certainly Trump has given us no reason to think that he thinks anything beyond his own whims and appetites have any kind of meaning or value. Burnt steak with ketchup, golf, getting even with enemies, self-enrichment, sexualizing his daughter and ignoring his wife—these are the things that make Trump's world go around, not any sense of history, purpose, or calling.

‘Triggered much?’ Donald Trump Jr. torn apart for pushing bogus claim that Pelosi can be jailed for ripping SOTU speech

Published

24 mins ago

on

February 5, 2020

By

Trump supporters including Turning Point USA leader Charlie Kirk this week made a legally illiterate claim that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) could face jail time for tearing up her copy of President Donald Trump's State of the Union address.

"US Code prohibits the destruction of government records," Kirk wrote on Twitter Tuesday night. "Nancy Pelosi may have just committed a violation of 18 U.S.C. § 2071, Section 2071 (a) when she ripped up President Trump’s State of the Union address. This violation is punishable by up to three years in prison."

Even though no serious legal experts believe Pelosi will face criminal charges for ripping up pieces of paper, Kirk's claims were subsequently amplified by Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC), who suggested that Pelosi could be removed from office for her actions. Donald Trump Jr. then chimed in to say that Democrats would have impeached his father for tearing up pieces of paper.

