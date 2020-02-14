Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s Valentine’s Day vacation raises his golf tab to $133 million — 334 years worth of his presidential salary

Published

2 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump departed the White House on Friday for another trip to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

“President Donald Trump returned to Mar-a-Lago on Friday evening for the 29th golf-related trip of his presidency to his for-profit Palm Beach, Florida, resort, raising his total taxpayer golf tab to $133.8 million,” S.V. Dáte reported for the HuffPost on Friday. “That figure translates to 334 years of the presidential salary that Trump and his supporters frequently boast he is not taking.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Dáte has been closely tracking Trump’s time on the links, and noted Trump vowed during the campaign that we wouldn’t be golfing if elected.

“I love golf, but if I were in the White House, I don’t think I’d ever see Turnberry again. I don’t think I’d ever see Doral again,” Trump said in February 2016. “I don’t ever think I’d see anything. I just want to stay in the White House and work my ass off.”

That promise came after Trump had spent years criticizing President Barack Obama for golfing while president.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yet after three years in office, Trump has spent two-and-a-half times as many days on a golf course as Obama had done at the same point in his first term. If Trump plays golf both Saturday and Sunday, he will have played 248 times. Obama by his 1,123rd day in office had played 92 times,” HuffPost reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And because Trump insists on playing at courses he owns, the cost to taxpayers has been nearly four times as high as it was for Obama,” the report noted. “What’s more, Trump’s insistence on playing at courses he owns and profits from has put at least a few million taxpayer dollars into Trump’s cash registers in the form of hotel room and restaurant charges for the White House staff and Secret Service agents who accompany him.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s Valentine’s Day vacation raises his golf tab to $133 million — 334 years worth of his presidential salary

Published

1 min ago

on

February 14, 2020

By

President Donald Trump departed the White House on Friday for another trip to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

"President Donald Trump returned to Mar-a-Lago on Friday evening for the 29th golf-related trip of his presidency to his for-profit Palm Beach, Florida, resort, raising his total taxpayer golf tab to $133.8 million," S.V. Dáte reported for the HuffPost on Friday. "That figure translates to 334 years of the presidential salary that Trump and his supporters frequently boast he is not taking."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Investigation of Rudy Giuliani is ‘moving forward’ in the SDNY office he once led: Washington Post

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 14, 2020

By

The legal jeopardy facing Donald Trump's defense attorney did not go away with the Senate vote to acquit the president.

"As the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump drew to a close in Washington earlier this month, federal prosecutors in New York contacted witnesses and sought to collect additional documents in an investigation related to Trump’s personal attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani," The Washington Post reported Friday, citing "people familiar with their activities."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Ingenious trick defeats Trump’s expensive border wall — and costs only 99 pesos

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 14, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is proposing to divert another $3.8 billion from the Pentagon to pay for his border wall -- which he had promised would be paid for by Mexico.

After Mexico refused to pick up the tab, U.S. taxpayers have been paying for Trump's expensive project. And there is now a new trick that makes it easy to circumvent the structure.

"Smugglers in Juárez have engineered camouflage hook-and-ladders made of rebar that blend in so well with the border wall that it can be hard to detect, according to U.S. Border Patrol. The ladders are the same rust brown color as the mesh panels or steel beams of the fence," the El Paso Times reported Friday.

Continue Reading
 
 