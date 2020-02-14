Trump’s Valentine’s Day vacation raises his golf tab to $133 million — 334 years worth of his presidential salary

President Donald Trump departed the White House on Friday for another trip to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

“President Donald Trump returned to Mar-a-Lago on Friday evening for the 29th golf-related trip of his presidency to his for-profit Palm Beach, Florida, resort, raising his total taxpayer golf tab to $133.8 million,” S.V. Dáte reported for the HuffPost on Friday. “That figure translates to 334 years of the presidential salary that Trump and his supporters frequently boast he is not taking.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Dáte has been closely tracking Trump’s time on the links, and noted Trump vowed during the campaign that we wouldn’t be golfing if elected.

“I love golf, but if I were in the White House, I don’t think I’d ever see Turnberry again. I don’t think I’d ever see Doral again,” Trump said in February 2016. “I don’t ever think I’d see anything. I just want to stay in the White House and work my ass off.”

That promise came after Trump had spent years criticizing President Barack Obama for golfing while president.

I play golf to relax. My company is in great shape. @BarackObama plays golf to escape work while America goes down the drain. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2011

ADVERTISEMENT

Can you believe that,with all of the problems and difficulties facing the U.S., President Obama spent the day playing golf.Worse than Carter — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2014

President Obama has a major meeting on the N.Y.C. Ebola outbreak, with people flying in from all over the country, but decided to play golf! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2014

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yet after three years in office, Trump has spent two-and-a-half times as many days on a golf course as Obama had done at the same point in his first term. If Trump plays golf both Saturday and Sunday, he will have played 248 times. Obama by his 1,123rd day in office had played 92 times,” HuffPost reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And because Trump insists on playing at courses he owns, the cost to taxpayers has been nearly four times as high as it was for Obama,” the report noted. “What’s more, Trump’s insistence on playing at courses he owns and profits from has put at least a few million taxpayer dollars into Trump’s cash registers in the form of hotel room and restaurant charges for the White House staff and Secret Service agents who accompany him.”

The president loves to brag that he's not taking a salary. Perhaps. But with this latest trip to Palm Beach he has spent 334 YEARS of presidential salary playing golf. https://t.co/8Snnd8hEyE — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) February 15, 2020