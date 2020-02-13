Tucker Carlson outs Twitter account of Roger Stone’s jury forewoman to Fox News viewers

On Fox News Thursday, right-wing talk show host Tucker Carlson outed the Twitter account of the lead juror in the trial of President Donald Trump’s former campaign strategist Roger Stone, who was convicted on more than half a dozen counts of false statements, witness tampering, and obstruction.

The juror, Tomeka Hart, has become a target of right-wing fury because it has been revealed she was tweeting critical things about the president at around the same time as the Stone trial.

“This is not a neutral person,” said Carlson, putting up her Twitter bio on the screen. “This is not someone capable of judging this trial fairly. This is a partisan who lied about who she was. Roger Stone is facing life in prison because an Obama-appointed judge, Amy Berman Jackson, allowed this woman to run the jury. And that’s all fine with CNN, which has colluded with the Justice Department from day one on this, and which is rooting for Stone to die behind bars.”

Several of Carlson’s claims are wrong — Roger Stone is not facing a life sentence, there is no indication that Hart “lied about who she was,” and while her criticism of Trump could theoretically have been cited by the defense to strike her as a juror, it is not automatically disqualifying.

Watch below:

Umm Tucker Carlson is attacking the foreman of the jury in the Roger Stone case by revealing her Twitter name on his show pic.twitter.com/PM4gPaegBg — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) February 14, 2020