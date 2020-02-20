Twitter baffled at Trump’s tirade over Roger Stone’s sentencing

Roger Stone, a longtime confidant of Donald Trump, is facing sentencing this Thursday in a Washington federal court after being convicted in November of lying to Congress and witness tampering. In a Twitter rant this morning, Trump lamented Stone’s predicament, saying he’s being unfairly targeted while figures like James Comey and Hillary Clinton have escaped justice.

“‘They say Roger Stone lied to Congress,'” Trump tweeted while sending a shot at his least favorite network, CNN. “I see, but so did Comey (and he also leaked classified information, for which almost everyone, other than Crooked Hillary Clinton, goes to jail for a long time), and so did Andy McCabe, who also lied to the FBI! FAIRNESS?”

Trump’s tweet caused some to remember the recent words of his own Attorney General Bill Barr, who has more than once expressed frustration with Trump tweeting about ongoing legal cases:

Barr: Tells Trump to please stop tweeting about DOJ cases Trump: Continues attacking DOJ attorneys, judges and is currently live tweeting Stone’s sentencing hearing Barr: pic.twitter.com/0znMQTKaoF — Red (@Redpainter1) February 20, 2020

Barr asked Trump to knock it off. Now he’s literally tweeting during Stone’s sentencing hearing. https://t.co/t9N61dkptG — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) February 20, 2020

Trump is tweeting commentary on the Stone hearing as it progresses. Best I can tell from fact check reports, he’s lying. Either way, he is undermining our system of justice. — Doug Kenyon (@gomangone) February 20, 2020

After Barr asked Trump to stop tweeting about specific cases, Trump is livetweeting Stone’s hearing. https://t.co/IuTvZlhEEh — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) February 20, 2020

Trump is tweeting while Stone’s sentencing is in progress. If Barr doesn’t resign after this, he has no credibility with anyone – DOJ, courts, the public. Hard to see how he can remain in place IF he cares about DOJ & the rule of law more than power & politics. https://t.co/pGCMDH6Ai4 — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) February 20, 2020

According to reports from this week, Barr has privately told people that he’s considering stepping down from his position after Trump wouldn’t heed his warning to stop tweeting about Justice Department cases.