Uber suspends 240 users accounts over possible virus contact

Published

2 hours ago

on

Uber has suspended the accounts of 240 users in Mexico who may have been in contact with drivers that ferried a person suspected of having the deadly coronavirus.

More than 300 people have died from the novel coronavirus in mainland China and although more than 100 people have been infected outside the country, Mexico has not reported a confirmed case.

The ride-hailing app said Mexico City health authorities requested information in January on a possible carrier of coronavirus, with Uber finding two drivers who transported the suspected individual before driving a further 240 people.

“We have proceeded to send information to these two drivers and the 240 users regarding the temporary deactivation of their accounts,” the company said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Mexico’s Ministry of Health said it continues to monitor people who may have had contact with the possible coronavirus carrier — identified as a tourist of Chinese origin — who subsequently left the country.

“Of the contacts identified so far, none have developed symptoms of the disease more than 10 days after exposure, which exceeds the average incubation time,” the authorities said in a report.

Also on Saturday, Mexico said it had evacuated 10 people from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak.

2020 Election

Iowa caucuses: It’s not just candidates who face uncertainty

Published

7 mins ago

on

February 2, 2020

By

Soon, there might be a little clarity about the Democratic nomination race, maybe even for those workers in Iowa who staff the presidential campaigns.

2020 is a banner year for staff in Iowa, given a wide field of campaigns, each staffing up with tens, in some cases hundreds, of paid employees. I’ve interviewed a number of them for a book I’m coauthoring – “Inside the Caucus Bubble” – to be published by Routledge.

Counting staff is pretty tricky. They’re a moving target, even more so this cycle with candidates in and out at record pace. Complicating things further, many campaigns have deployed national staff to Iowa. An informed guess right now: There are perhaps 750 staff on the ground across all the Democratic campaigns; Bernie Sanders reportedly has more than 250 staff, Joe Biden has more than 150 and Elizabeth Warren more than 100.

Breaking Banner

Trump launched a midnight attack on Michael Bloomberg’s money in a frantic Twitter frenzy

Published

43 mins ago

on

February 2, 2020

By

In a flurry of tweets late Saturday night, Donald Trump launched an attack on former New Your City Mayor Michael Bloomberg over how he is using his personal fortune to become the Democrat's 2020 presidential candidate.

Using his favorite nickname for the billionaire ("Mini Mike"), the president first tweeted, "Mini Mike is part of the Fake News. They are all working together. In fact, Bloomberg isn’t covering himself (too boring to do), or other Dems. Only Trump. That sounds fair! It’s all the Fake News Media, and that’s why nobody believes in them any more."

2020 Election

Trump obsessively attacks ‘dumb’ Meghan McCain in vicious rants with friends: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 2, 2020

By

According to a report from the Daily Beast, Donald Trump's obsession with how he is portrayed on cable news shows extends to ugly attacks on network anchors with his ire ramping up even more when talking about "The View's" Meghan McCain and MSNBC's Katy Tur.

In an excerpt from the upcoming book, "Sinking in the Swamp: How Trump’s Minions and Misfits Poisoned Washington," the report notes that the president has had a long-running feud with MSNBC's Tur filled with personal attacks.

