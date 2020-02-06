‘Unacceptable’: South Carolina news station confuses Senate candidate with mugshot of fugitive

On Thursday, The Root reported that a local news station in Charleston, South Carolina confused Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jaime Harrison with Javondrea Shaidasha McLeod, a 22-year-old woman who is a fugitive from authorities after being accused of grand larceny and assaulting law enforcement.

During a segment about Harrison making a campaign stop, FOX 24 News Charleston put up a mugshot of McLeod, despite the fact that they don’t in any way resemble each other besides both being African-American.

News anchor Jon Bruce, seeming to notice the unfortunate mistake, told viewers “that’s not him” as the mugshot was on display.

Unacceptable that @FOX24Charleston would use a mugshot instead of an actual photo of @harrisonjaime in this news story. They need to issue a formal apology. Jaime has my full support and I stand with him. pic.twitter.com/c4bgJRGcAQ — SC Representative JA Moore (@jamooreforsc15) February 6, 2020

Soon, Harrison responded to the controversy:

Growing up poor in Orangeburg—and as a Black man in the South—I've experienced casual discrimination before. I’m deeply troubled by this error in judgment by a trusted news organization and expect better from Fox 24 Charleston. https://t.co/9BQA3wPYGu — Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) February 6, 2020

Harrison, a Yale University graduate who previously served as the chairman of the South Carolina Democratic Party and director of floor operations for House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, is challenging Sen. Lindsey Graham. Though widely considered an underdog due to South Carolina’s strong conservative tilt, Harrison has attracted widespread national attention and has been one of the top Senate fundraisers in the country.