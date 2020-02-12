‘Unchained and unhinged’: Conservative Max Boot says Trump knows he can do whatever he wants
Conservative Washington Post columnist Max Boot blasted the Republican Senate for giving President Donald Trump a license to do “whatever he wants.”
“He has really emboldened by that acquittal — after the sham trial the Senate Republicans put on,” Boot told CNN’s Don Lemon Wednesday. “He basically sees it as a license to do anything he wants to do. He said that repeatedly, he says he thinks he has the right to do pretty much everything under the Constitution. And now his vengeance tour, going after his real and perceived enemies. Trying to get the Army to discipline Lt. Col. Vindman for testifying truthfully. And at the same time, he’s trying to protect Roger Stone for lying under oath, for witness tampering, for trying to cover up Trump’s connections with Russia.”
Boot called it “banana republican stuff,” saying it was something he never thought we’d see happen in the United States.
“And what’s really alarming is we’re not alarmed enough!” Boot also said.
He began to bash the Senate Republicans again, but Lemon cut in saying that they’re like those people with fingers in their ears singing “lalalalalallala.”
“They don’t care,” Boot agreed. “They’re just pretending it’s not going on. They’re pretending this is perfectly normal. This is not normal. this is truly a mayday moment for our democracy.”
See the panel discussion below:
CNN
CNN’s Cuomo hilariously mocks Susan Collins for asking why people keep linking her vote to Trump learning his lesson
Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) is being still criticized by Americans for her claim that President Donald Trump has learned his lesson. But worse, Trump has shown Collins and the rest of the Republican Senate Caucus that he has no intention of cleaning up his act. In fact, he's said as much. When asked to respond, he explained that there was no reason for him to have learned anything because it was a "perfect call."
CNN
Trump couldn’t even wait ‘a week or two’ before ‘hatcheting up’ every person and institution that slighted him: House Dem
On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," House Homeland Security Committee member Kathleen Rice (D-NY) laid into President Donald Trump for his attacks on Justice Department protocol.
"Think of the message this is sending to the regular public," said Rice. "If you are Joe Blow, you are going to prison, but if you are a friend of Donald Trump, you are not."
"I don't know why anybody should be shocked," continued Rice. "If we should be shocked about anything, it is about how quickly since the acquittal — which was a ridiculous exercise by the Senate, led by Mitch McConnell — and this thing that should surprise us is why so quick? You would think that the president would have given a week or two before he hatcheted up all of the people who were testifying pursuant to subpoenas and obeying the law."
CNN
Trump is eroding the ‘fundamental bedrock’ of a ‘rule of law society’: Ex-FBI Deputy McCabe
On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe broke down for anchor Wolf Blitzer how unprecedented President Donald Trump's interference in the Justice Department is.
"It's hard to even explain what a departure this is from every reasonable standard of how to conduct prosecutions and investigations in a rule of law society in which all people are treated the same," said McCabe. "One the fundamental bedrocks of that is the president does not get involved in criminal prosecutions. Certainly doesn't weigh in with his preferences on sentences, wouldn't typically attack witnesses, wouldn't assail the government for recruiting informants, but these are all things that this president has done repeatedly."