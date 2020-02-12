‘Unchained and unhinged’: Conservative Max Boot says Trump knows he can do whatever he wants

Conservative Washington Post columnist Max Boot blasted the Republican Senate for giving President Donald Trump a license to do “whatever he wants.”

“He has really emboldened by that acquittal — after the sham trial the Senate Republicans put on,” Boot told CNN’s Don Lemon Wednesday. “He basically sees it as a license to do anything he wants to do. He said that repeatedly, he says he thinks he has the right to do pretty much everything under the Constitution. And now his vengeance tour, going after his real and perceived enemies. Trying to get the Army to discipline Lt. Col. Vindman for testifying truthfully. And at the same time, he’s trying to protect Roger Stone for lying under oath, for witness tampering, for trying to cover up Trump’s connections with Russia.”

Boot called it “banana republican stuff,” saying it was something he never thought we’d see happen in the United States.

“And what’s really alarming is we’re not alarmed enough!” Boot also said.

He began to bash the Senate Republicans again, but Lemon cut in saying that they’re like those people with fingers in their ears singing “lalalalalallala.”

“They don’t care,” Boot agreed. “They’re just pretending it’s not going on. They’re pretending this is perfectly normal. This is not normal. this is truly a mayday moment for our democracy.”

See the panel discussion below: