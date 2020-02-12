‘Unqualified Trump loyalist’: Experts weigh in on appointment of Stephen Miller ally to be top lawyer at DHS
President Donald Trump has installed Chad Mizelle, an attorney tied to top White House advisor Stephen Miller, to run the Dept. of Homeland Security’s Office of the General Counsel. Miller is largely seen as an anti-immigrant extremist and white nationalist. Mizelle has been an attorney for under 10 years, and will now be in charge of 2500 other attorneys, as CNN reports.
An unverified Twitter account under the name of Chad Mizelle, which includes tweets about Cornell University, his alma mater, shows a Chad Mizelle retweeted a Federalist Society tweet quoting attorney Charles Cooper that says: “Requiring complete diversity may well be unconstitutional.” Cooper has represented Jeff Sessions, John Bolton, and John Ashcroft.
Mizelle also retweeted this from Cardinal Timothy Dolan:
CNN reports American Oversight Executive Director Austin Evers “said the qualities the Trump administration values the most are loyalty and an ability to push through its political agenda.”
“By putting a lawyer with little overall experience and no direct experience, it is reasonable to conclude that his qualifications are just those things — loyalty to the President and the ability to carry out Stephen Miller’s agenda,” Evers added.
Mizelle is yet another political appointee who “will be replacing a career official,” CNN adds, noting Mizelle “filled the void left after the previous Senate-confirmed general counsel, John Mitnick, was fired in September — months after Miller wanted him out.”
Former Special Counsel at the Dept. of Defense, Ryan Goodman, calls Mizelle “unqualified and a Trump loyalist.”
17. Add to the list, Trump’s appointing Stephen Miller ally, Chad Mizelle as acting General Counsel for DHS.👇
Widely viewed as unqualified and a Trump loyalist.https://t.co/EgpByLAhYm https://t.co/pSOw4UBiU5
— Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) February 12, 2020
The nonpartisan oversight watchdog American Oversight, unsurprisingly – given Mizelle’s ties to Miller – says it is “seeking communications of [DHS Acting Deputy Secretary] Ken Cuccinelli and Chad Mizelle with anti-immigration groups.”
We’ve been investigating links between senior Trump DHS officials and anti-immigrant groups. Last month, we filed a new FOIA for communications between Chad Mizelle, the incoming DHS general counsel, and groups including FAIR and CIS. https://t.co/HCO5ptTCjc pic.twitter.com/IAHKWgt7gm
— American Oversight (@weareoversight) February 12, 2020
American Immigration Council Policy Counsel Aaron Reichlin-Melnick is expressing concern:
Chad Mizelle has been a lawyer for just 6 years, one more than me.
I wouldn’t trust myself, or any other attorney with that amount of experience, to make binding legal decisions for an agency which affects the lives of millions.
He’s now Acting DHS General Counsel. https://t.co/hQcX1E0e55
— Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) February 12, 2020
University of Michigan Law asst. professor:
look, i’m sure they just want to put chad mizelle, a lawyer with less than 10 years experience, as the head lawyer at DHS to …. *checks notes* … better enforce the voting rights act? https://t.co/LR4wUEhVuV
— Leah Litman (@LeahLitman) February 12, 2020
‘Unqualified Trump loyalist’: Experts weigh in on appointment of Stephen Miller ally to be top lawyer at DHS
President Donald Trump has installed Chad Mizelle, an attorney tied to top White House advisor Stephen Miller, to run the Dept. of Homeland Security's Office of the General Counsel. Miller is largely seen as an anti-immigrant extremist and white nationalist. Mizelle has been an attorney for under 10 years, and will now be in charge of 2500 other attorneys, as CNN reports.
Commentary
Is Mueller in Trump’s crosshairs? The president is not going to settle for pardons
When Senate Republicans acquitted Donald Trump of abusing power and obstructing the US Congress, they established the precedent that the president is the nation-state and the nation-state is the president. His interests are the national interest. His friends are our friends. His enemies our enemies. We’re a nation of men, not laws.
This article was originally published at The Editorial Board
In the hours and days after acquittal, the Republicans in the Senate pretended they were doing no such thing, just as the Republican majority of the US Supreme Court pretended in 2000 the invasion of one branch of the federal government into another branch did not establish any sort of legal precedent. But just as Bush v Gore set the Republican Party on a new course toward minority rule through the force of law, Trump’s acquittal set the GOP on a new course toward elevating themselves above it.
CNN
Susan Collins lashes out at reporters for tying her impeachment acquittal to Trump’s subversion of the DOJ
Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) expressed anger at members of the press on Wednesday for linking her vote to acquit President Donald Trump to his continued subversion of the Justice Department.
Collins' remarks came after Trump was accused of pressing Attorney General William Barr and the DOJ to reduce the sentencing recommendations for longtime friend Roger Stone, who was found guilty of witness tampering in former special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.
Collins is on record defending her acquittal vote with the argument that the president had learned his lesson. But on Wednesday, she insisted that her vote could not predict Trump's future actions.