US Chamber of Commerece: ‘We would like to see Republicans and Democrats returning to things we need’
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the group that represents the interests of major businesses across the country, laid out a detailed set of expectations for last week’s State of the Union address. Few were realized.Neil Bradley, the chamber’s executive vice president and chief policy officer, politely referred to much of what happened as “missed opportunities.”What the chamber, and by extension the business community, sought most from the president and Congress was a tone of cooperation.What it got was Republican re-election chants and an unceremonious shredding of the president’s sp…
Political scientist explains why neoliberals prefer ‘authoritarian’ Trump to Sanders
Twenty-four years ago, I published an essay titled “Liberals, I Do Despise” in the Village Voice, which Common Dreams reprinted as an enduring oldie in 2009. The title was a play on an old doggerel, in this case rendering it:
Liberals and flies, I do despiseThe more I see liberals, the more I like flies.
I wrote the essay in disgust after Bill Clinton concluded his and other New Democrats’ deal with the devil by signing the 1996 Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act—welfare reform—that ended the federal government’s sixty-year commitment to direct income provision for the indigent. That emphatically punctuated Clinton’s bulldozing of the left in Democratic politics and ushered in the bipartisan neoliberal regime under which we’ve lived ever since. Welfare “deform,” as many characterized it at the time, was a culmination of the year that began with Clinton using his State of the Union address to declare that “The era of big government is over.” As New Labour neoliberal Tony Blair was, by her own account, Margaret Thatcher’s greatest achievement, Bill Clinton consolidated Reaganism as hegemonic in American politics, defined the neoliberal regime of upward redistribution and repression of the poor as the unchallengeable horizon of political aspiration. The essay comes to mind at this moment because so many liberal Democrats now in their dismissals and attacks regarding Bernie Sanders’ campaign for the party’s presidential nomination seem to be rehearsing the kind of smug, self-righteous, and backward arguments they made then about why it was necessary to sacrifice poor people—ultimately variants of a contention that commitment to egalitarian principles is naïve.
Should the Democratic presidential candidates announce their VP picks now?
Some pundits have recently suggested that presidential candidates should identify their running mates before the caucus and primary season gets under way. Ted Rall wrote on January 24, 2020 that the United States should require presidential candidates to “announce their veep picks at the same time they announce their intent to run.” Rall believes such a requirement would be more democratic and provide primary voters useful information about the possible successor. The same day, Matt Bai made the narrower suggestion in the Washington Post that older presidential candidates in this year’s race should “at least release a short list of possible running mates now” before the voting begins. Bai’s column focused on Senator Bernie Sanders but he would apply this requirement to former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Elizabeth Warren, too. Gordon Weil has suggested that Biden, Sanders, and Donald Trump disclose their running mates before the first caucuses and primaries. Jared Cohen argues that a Democratic presidential candidate should name his or her running mate “now” as a strategy to “surge ahead of a crowded field.”
New Hampshire 2020 results may not mean anything — for two very important reasons
During a segment on CNN this Monday in the run up to the New Hampshire primary, host Jim Sciutto wondered about the "makeup" of the state.
"If you look at New Hampshire's demographics compared to the country's, New Hampshire, like Iowa, is very white," Sciutto said, addressing Politico reporter Trent Spiner. "... Is that something that bolsters [Joe Biden's] argument that these races are not representative, so they should not be the final word -- let's wait until we get to more diverse environs such as South Carolina?"
"New Hampshire is one of the oldest, whitest, and richest states in the entire country," Spiner replied. "The other thing is that in terms of voters ... most of them are undeclared, which means they can walk into the polling place today and they can pick a Democratic ballot or Republican ballot, and so it's very hard -- I mean, New Hampshire is absolutely not representative of the rest of the country."