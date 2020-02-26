US has first case of community-spread coronavirus transmission — as Trump says spread is under control

President Donald Trump did a Wednesday press conference where he said that the coronavirus was under control and only a little over one dozen people had it and it would be down to five people soon. In fact, the U.S. hit its 60th person. One dramatic shift happened in the virus, however.

According to KCRA, the first community-spread infection has occurred in California.

A Solano County patient “had no known exposure to the virus through travel or close contact with a known infected individual,” said the California Department of Public Health.

“At this time, the patient’s exposure is unknown,” CDC said. “It’s possible this could be an instance of community spread of COVID-19, which would be the first time this has happened in the United States.”

Germany similarly confirmed its first case of community-spread coronavirus Wednesday.

The news broke just as Trump was finishing his press conference telling Americans that there was no need for concern.

