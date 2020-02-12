US health authority shipped faulty coronavirus test kits across country
A number of test kits sent out by US health authorities to labs across the country to diagnose the deadly novel coronavirus are faulty, a senior official said Wednesday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) began shipping 200 test kids nationwide on February 5 to speed up the diagnosis of US cases of COVID-19, which currently number 13.
But the labs reported that while performing a verification procedure they realized the kits were returning inconclusive results, meaning neither positive nor negative, said senior CDC official Nancy Messonnier.
“We think that the issue at the stage, can be explained by one reagent that isn’t performing as it should, consistently,” she said, referring to one the substances used in the kit. “And that’s why we are remanufacturing that reagent.”
For now, the testing of all patient specimens will continue to be carried out at the CDC’s headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia.
The US is shipping the test kit to 36 countries that have placed orders, and each kit can be used approximately 700 to 800 times.
© 2020 AFP
Tiny Dancer: Scientists spy on booty-shaking bees to help conservation
We've long known honey bees shake their behinds to communicate the location of high-value flower patches to one another, a form of signaling that scientists refer to as "waggle dances."
A group of US biologists have now decoded the meaning of over 1,500 of these jigs, providing conservation groups trying to boost the imperiled species' population with new insights into their dietary preferences.
"The thing I think is the most interesting about bees is their communication," Morgan Carr-Markell, a PhD student at the University of Minnesota and the lead author of a new study published in the journal PLOS One, told AFP.
Ex-federal prosecutor bashes leniency for Roger Stone — because he did everything he could to obstruct justice
Former federal prosecutor Gene Rossi explained that Roger Stone doesn't deserve to get off with a slap on the wrist for obstructing justice.
Speaking to CNN Wednesday, Rossi said that this judicial intrusion by President Donald Trump is yet another example of him overstepping his authority.
"What's unsettling about the president's actions is we just went through a Senate trial, an impeachment process where the president was allegedly committing textbook bribery, extortion, and abusing his office under the Constitution, and we heard some pretty damning testimony in the Senate trial," Rossi said. "And what really unsettles me is a former prosecutor for almost 30 years is when a person makes it through a storm, a criminal justice storm, and they learn nothing from the process."
‘None of us are safe’: Ex-federal prosecutor issues stark warning over Trump’s weaponization of the DOJ
During a segment on MSNBC this Wednesday, host Ali Velshi discussed President Trump's alleged leveraging the Justice Department to undermine the sentence recommendation in longtime confidant Roger Stone's case, specifically Trump's claim that no one even knows what crimes Stone actually committed. According to Velshi, Trump is "actually lying about the outcome of a court decision prosecuted by the government."
"Right, he lies about everything, but now we're adding the Department of Justice and the criminal justice system," former federal prosecutor Cynthia Alksne replied. "And the problem is when you turn the criminal justice system, when you turn the Department of Justice into a political weapon ... when the DOJ is a political weapon to be used by the President, then none of us are really safe."