Using cannabis to cope with stress might exacerbate depression symptoms
A new study published in Addictive Behaviors indicates that different motives for cannabis use are associated with different mental health outcomes. The research suggests that people with high levels …
Latest Headlines
Using cannabis to cope with stress might exacerbate depression symptoms
2020 Election
Klobuchar faces a crucial test in first battleground
Breaking Banner
Yang hints at possible pardon for Trump
Appearing on ABC’s “This Week," Democratic presidential candidate contender Andrew Yang hinted that he would be opening to pardoning Donald Trump should he be convicted of crimes while in office.
Politico reports Yang was asked about the possibility of criminality by the president and said, if president, he would first ask for advice from his attorney general. Asked to elaborate, he stated, "If you look at history around the world, it's a very, very nasty pattern that developing countries have fallen into, where a new president ends up throwing the president before them in jail."