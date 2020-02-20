Venezuela’s Juan Guaido blasts search of detained uncle’s home
Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaido condemned a raid by military intelligence agents who searched his detained uncle’s home on Thursday, and vowed he would not bow to government “repression.”
His uncle, Juan Marquez, was arrested February 11 on his return to Venezuela with Guaido at the end of an international tour to drum up international support for his efforts to oust President Nicolas Maduro.
The government alleged Marquez was smuggling explosives into the country on the flight from Portugal, a claim strongly denied by Portuguese authorities.
Guaido denounced the search of his uncle’s residence in Caracas by military counterintelligence agents on Twitter as it was happening, and said it was an attempt to intimidate him.
“If they think we are going to retreat from the path that we have taken and are going to take, they are mistaken. We will move forward,” he said on Twitter.
AFP journalists witnessed officials of the General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence being admitted to the building’s car park by hooded uniformed men.
Outside the residence, opposition lawmaker Delsa Solorzano denounced the search as “completely illegal.”
A lawyer for Marquez, Joel Garcia, said he had been barred from entering the property while the search was taking place.
“I tried to enter and the DGCIM officials didn’t let me in. When they don’t allow a trusted lawyer to accompany them it’s because they came to plant evidence,” Garcia told reporters.
He said Marquez’s wife and two children, aged 12 and five, were in the apartment.
“What is happening is an attack on Juan Guaido, to force him to negotiate, to break his will,” Garcia said.
For over a year, Guaido has used his leadership of the National Assembly to challenge Maduro’s legitimacy, and has won recognition from more than 50 countries as Venezuela’s acting president.
He defied a travel ban to make a three week trip to Europe and the United States to rally support for a cause that has so far failed to budge Maduro from power.
The United States, Guaido’s most powerful backer, has warned of consequences if the opposition leader is arrested. But that has not kept the government from moving against his allies and associates.
Washington condemned Marquez’s arrest, saying he was being held on “preposterous charges.”
© 2020 AFP
Venezuela’s Juan Guaido blasts search of detained uncle’s home
Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido condemned a raid by military intelligence agents who searched his detained uncle's home on Thursday, and vowed he would not bow to government "repression."
His uncle, Juan Marquez, was arrested February 11 on his return to Venezuela with Guaido at the end of an international tour to drum up international support for his efforts to oust President Nicolas Maduro.
The government alleged Marquez was smuggling explosives into the country on the flight from Portugal, a claim strongly denied by Portuguese authorities.
Guaido denounced the search of his uncle's residence in Caracas by military counterintelligence agents on Twitter as it was happening, and said it was an attempt to intimidate him.
Breaking Banner
‘Um — he threatened to kill a dog’: Twitter reacts to Roger Stone’s trial judge mentioning that he ‘rescued countless dogs’
As observers anxiously awaited news on the sentencing of longtime Trump confidant Roger Stone, reporters have been tweeting live updates on the developments in the courtroom, one of whom was Daily Beast reporter Betsy Woodruff Swan.
"Jackson notes Stone's support for friends and relatives going through hard times," she tweeted, referring to U.S. District lawyer Amy Berman Jackson. "Adds: 'He’s rescued countless dogs and listened and came to the aid of many friends.'"
https://twitter.com/woodruffbets/status/1230539586083938304
The claim of the Stone's affinity for dogs prompted one Twitter user to point out that Stone apparently hasn't always applied that affinity evenly.
Breaking Banner
There should be universal ‘dismay and disgust’ at Roger Stone’s actions: Judge Amy Berman Jackson
Judge Amy Berman Jackson delivered quite the lecture to Trump ally Roger Stone during his sentencing hearing on Thursday.
Shortly before sentencing the longtime right-wing dirty trickster, Jackson delivered a blistering condemnation of Stone's efforts to lie to investigators and intimidate witnesses, all to cover up the truth about his efforts to make contact with WikiLeaks during the 2016 presidential election.
"The defendant lied about a matter of great national and international significance," she said. "This is not campaign hijinks. This is not just Roger being Roger."
She also expressed astonishment that anyone would be calling for Stone to be pardoned despite being convicted on seven counts that included perjury, witness tampering, and obstruction of justice. She also said that Stone's assault on the truth was "a threat to our most fundamental institutions, to the very foundation of our democracy."