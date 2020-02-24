Video shows the lunar sensors powering MIT’s new autonomous car
Autonomous cars may seem cool, but when the temperatures really drop they can start to suffer.Although these self-driving vehicles may currently struggle under snowy conditions, a team at MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Lab may have the answer. They employed a “ground-penetrating radar,” or a GPR, to look under the car while it’s driving. This is the first time an autonomous car has employed the sensor, usually used on situations like detecting landmines and exploring the moon. The research, announced Monday, is set to be published in the journal IEEE Robotics and Automation…
2020 Election
It’s the affordability, stupid. Can this one word put a Democrat back in the White House?
Paige Black is a 24-year-old from Northeast Philadelphia with a college degree in biochemistry and exactly the job she was aiming for, as a hospital lab technician. But she’s also forced to live at home with her parents, middle-class retirees, and has no idea when she’ll ever get a place of her own — all because of one thing she failed to calculate.That is, calculate in the most literal sense of the word.Her student debt. A whopping $130,000 worth. Black told me in a Twitter interview that it wasn’t until she graduated from Chestnut Hill College that she realized the full impact of the 12% int... (more…)
Amy Sherald painted Michelle Obama, and it became a sensation. But many people didn’t get it, and to her, that’s just fine
CHICAGO — Amy Sherald has heard the complaints about her official portrait of former First Lady Michelle Obama.‘Why is she gray?’ ‘It doesn’t look like her.’ They came up again as the artist appeared in a public forum recently at Chicago’s Stony Island Arts Bank. At the sold-out event to unveil the new book “The Obama Portraits,” one of her questioners even brought up the instant, sharp reaction of Black Twitter, which, like most Twitter demographics, is not shy in its judgments.“I feel like anything that comes along with something that’s very public is going to bring along some criticism,” Sh... (more…)
Utah animal sanctuary draws intrepid travelers looking for something different
KANAB, Utah — During my three decades as a travel writer, this was the first time I had found myself in the doghouse. Literally. I was in the Puppy Pre-school at Best Friends Animal Sanctuary’s Dogtown, cuddling an affectionate pit bull mix named Challah. She was the last of her litter, and if there is any justice in the world, this adorable mutt has already found or will soon find her forever home.In the meantime, she — and others like her — receive lots of TLC from the passionate staff at Best Friends. Let me amend that — Challah and others both like and unlike her. Here, in this sprawling 3... (more…)