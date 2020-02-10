‘Vindman did his duty — and Bolton is trying to sell a book’: Republican goes off on unfair standards
The contrast between Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and former national security adviser John Bolton couldn’t be more stark, according to Republican Amanda Carpenter.
During a CNN panel discussion, Carpenter unleashed on Bolton for refusing to do what’s right to make money while Vindman followed the rules.
“What about John Bolton, who has left so many people in this administration out the dry by hiding in silence,” Carpenter said. “He is the one who told people like Fiona Hill to go talk to the lawyer when they saw wrongdoing, and people at OMB who resigned over the Ukraine hold. Vindman testified to Congress and was subpoenaed — he was performing the duty, and meanwhile, John Bolton is out there waiting to sell a book apparently.”
She explained that she never expected Republicans to do the right thing, but was hoping Bolton would.
At some point, I expect senate Republicans to not do anything, but John Bolton seems to know better and he is still keeping the mouth shut and letting it happen,” she closed.
See the video below:
CNN
Retired general gets emotional as he unloads on Lindsey Graham for smearing Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman
Retired Brig. Gen. Peter Zwack served as a mentor to Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who has ended up as the target of President Donald Trump's revenge for the impeachment over the Ukraine scandal.
Speaking to CNN Monday, Zwack recalled when he was serving in Afghanistan and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) came to see the troops along with Sens. John McCain (R-AZ) and Joe Lieberman (I-CT).
"We thought you guys were rockstars," Zwack said. "Where are you now, sir?"
Zwack's disappointment with Graham stems from a weekend interview where the South Carolina senator blamed Vindman and people like him in the so-called "Deep State" for partisan political attacks on the president.
CNN
Former RNC spokesman goes down in flames after he tells CNN that Mitch McConnell stands up to Trump
Kevin Sheridan, a former Republican National Committee spokesman and adviser to Sen. Mitt Romney's (R-UT) 2012 presidential campaign, crashed and burned during a CNN segment in which he claimed that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) regularly stands up to President Donald Trump.
During a segment about Mitt Romney's ouster from conservative circles in the wake of his vote to convict President Donald Trump of abusing his power, CNN's Jim Sciutto asked Sheridan what Republican lawmakers other than the junior senator from Utah are actually willing to stand up to the president.
Breaking Banner
Trump transition team official: President will receive another ‘legitimate’ impeachment
On CNN Monday, J. W. Verret, a George Mason University law professor and former member of the Trump transition team, predicted that President Donald Trump will end up impeached again.
"You say the president feels empowered now," said co-anchor Jim Sciutto. "I wonder if, in your view, this will lead the president to feel he can seek foreign help in the election. They are vetting information Rudy Giuliani gathered in Ukraine from very questionable sources."
"I think there's no question but that he will attempt to do it," said Verret. "It's shameful to see what happened to Lt. Col. Vindman. I'm not sorry to see Sondland go, he didn't acquit himself well. He participated in a violation of law. It took two or three times to come forward to Congress. The Vindman firing isn't acceptable. The only thing to prevent Trump to collude with a foreign power for a third time looks like front-runners, probably Russia doesn't have any dirt on them. Maybe they can hack the servers. It's worrisome."