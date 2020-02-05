Viola Davis to play Michelle Obama in TV series
Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis will play former US first lady Michelle Obama in a new TV series on the Showtime cable network, it was announced Wednesday.
“First Ladies” will focus on the wives of US presidents and their lives in the White House, and media reports said Eleanor Roosevelt and Betty Ford would also be portrayed.
“Presidents’ spouses have wielded remarkable influence, not only on the nation’s leaders but on the country itself,” Jana Winograde, president of entertainment for Showtime, said.
Davis, 54, has been nominated three times for Oscars, winning in 2017 for her supporting role in “Fences.”
She won an Emmy in 2015 for her role in “How to Get Away With Murder,” the sixth and last season which will be broadcast this year.
Davis will also be an executive producer of “First Ladies,” Showtime said.
Obama, 56, won a Grammy last month — the Best Spoken Word Album award for the audiobook of her hugely successful memoir “Becoming.”
Released in late 2018, the book saw the former first lady slam President Donald Trump for questioning her husband’s citizenship and promoting the notion that he was born abroad.
America’s first black first lady also dug into her personal life, expounding on issues including a miscarriage, using in-vitro fertilization to conceive her daughters and marriage counseling.
Breaking Banner
Senate acquits President Donald Trump of two articles of impeachment — but it’s not bipartisan
All Senate Democrats will vote to support the conviction and removal of President Donald Trump. To make matters worse, the conviction votes of the Senate will be bipartisan, thanks to Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) who decided that he will vote to convict.
Conservative Democrats were even willing to vote for impeachment less than 24 hours after Trump's State of the Union Address.
Other Republicans moderates decided that what Trump did was irresponsible and inappropriate but they voted against learning more information that could sway their opinions. As a result, Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) refused to vote to convict. Collins' vote was specifically controversial, as she's up for reelection in 2020 and her polling is not strong.
Commentary
Delusional Trump demands credit for an American comeback that only exists in his addled brain
As Dear Leader wound up his State of the Union, and Nancy Pelosi tore its pages in quarters as she stood behind him, I had the same reaction that many colleagues out in the Twitter universe had. We all instantly recalled George W. Bush’s words at the end of Donald Trump’s inaugural address in 2017: “Well, that was some weird shit.”
Except that Trump’s speech wasn’t just weird, it was some Nuremberg shit, too, the rhetoric and Republican hysteria in the hall all too reminiscent of those terrifying days of the 1930s when Adolf Hitler harangued adoring crowds, the whole spotlighted production designed for Leni Riefenstahl’s cameras, with the intimidation dial turned up to 11.
2020 Election
Progressive outrage boils over as ‘utter trainwreck’ of Iowa caucus continues
"It is genuinely scandalous that the Iowa Democratic Party has only released 75% of the results to the caucus."
"The stuff of banana republics."
That's just a sampling of the anger progressives voiced this week over the Iowa State Democratic Party's handling of the first-in-the-nation presidential caucus as the full results remain a mystery nearly 48 hours after the electoral process was thrown into chaos by a secretive, hastily developed, and untested mobile app.