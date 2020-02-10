‘Wa, rah, ho, ha’: Watch Trump impersonate Nancy Pelosi at New Hampshire campaign rally

The president of the United States showcased his impersonation of Speaker Nancy Pelosi during a Monday evening campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire.

As is typical, the rally quickly devolved into Trump airing his grievances.

“On Tuesday, I delivered my address on the State of the Union,” Trump said, to cheers from the crowd.

“And I had somebody behind me who was mumbling terribly,” Trump said, apparently referring to Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

“Mumbling, mumbling!” Trump continued.

He then offered his impersonation of Pelosi mumbling.

“Wa, rah, ho, ha,” he muttered.

“Very distracting,” he said. “Very distracting.”

The crowd then began chanting “lock her up” in response to their leader being distracted.

“I know,” Trump said as the chanting continued. “It’s true.”

“It was very distracting. I’m speaking and a woman is mumbling terribly behind me,” he said.

“Angry — there was a little anger back there,” Trump continued. “We’re the ones who should be angry, not them.”

Watch:

"It was very distracting. I'm speaking and a woman is mumbling" — Trump mocks Nancy Pelosi for supposedly mumbling behind him during SOTU, prompting the crowd to chant "lock her up!" pic.twitter.com/KsX6I1SVyo — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 11, 2020