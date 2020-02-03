Washington Post demands Democrats call the GOP bluff by censuring Donald Trump
Democrats should make the strategic decision to hold Republican senators accountable by pushing for the censure of President Donald Trump, The Washington Post editorial board suggested on Monday.
The newspaper noted that multiple Republicans are now acknowledging wrongdoing by the president, but are still expected to vote for acquittal on Wednesday.
The editorial suggested removing Trump from office but allowing him to run in the 2020 election as a private citizen.
“The strongest argument offered by Republicans is that the Senate should allow voters to decide Mr. Trump’s fate. Striking him from the ballot, they say, would turbocharge the country’s divisions and leave many convinced that U.S. democracy had been subverted. We agree that’s a danger, but there’s also a solution for it: remove Mr. Trump, thereby guarding against further election interference, while allowing him on the ballot if the Republican Party renominates him,” the newspaper noted.
If Republicans would not do that, the newspaper suggested censure.
“The reality is that Republicans who acknowledge Mr. Trump’s guilt appear less interested in a remedy than in an excuse to vote for acquittal. They ought to be tested on whether they will stand behind their conclusion that the president’s behavior was wrong,” The Post wrote.
“Democrats should put forward a censure resolution saying that the extortion of Ukraine’s president was ‘inappropriate.’ Then Americans will see which GOP senators will still dare to speak truth to Mr. Trump,” the newspaper suggested.
The Senate can still hold Trump accountable.
The Editorial Board weighs in: https://t.co/utkIevfDyc
— Washington Post Opinions (@PostOpinions) February 3, 2020
2020 Election
Washington Post demands Democrats call the GOP bluff by censuring Donald Trump
Democrats should make the strategic decision to hold Republican senators accountable by pushing for the censure of President Donald Trump, The Washington Post editorial board suggested on Monday.
The newspaper noted that multiple Republicans are now acknowledging wrongdoing by the president, but are still expected to vote for acquittal on Wednesday.
The editorial suggested removing Trump from office but allowing him to run in the 2020 election as a private citizen.
2020 Election
Trump campaign ejects Bloomberg News reporter from Iowa rally: report
On Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported that President Donald Trump's campaign ejected Jennifer Jacobs, a reporter for Bloomberg News, out of a campaign event in Iowa.
The decision, according to the report, is in accordance with the campaign's "pledge no longer to approve credentials for the news organization."
Trump cracked down on credentials for the organization as its CEO, Michael Bloomberg, has mounted a campaign for president and blanketed the airwaves across the country with advertisements slamming the president.
2020 Election
Shady Hawaiian company mysteriously funnels $150K to super PAC helping Susan Collins’s campaign
A company based in Hawaii has taken a mysterious interest in Maine politics.
The Daily Beast reports that a company that was founded this past November called the Society of Young Women Scientist and Engineers LLC has funneled $150,000 to the 1820 PAC, a super PAC that is helping Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) battle through what is projected to be a tough reelection race.
The company does not have any website or any presence on social media, and its address is listed as just a P.O. box rather than at a physical location.