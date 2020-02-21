Quantcast
Watch CNN’s Anderson Cooper use the long-form of ‘BS’ while shutting down Rod Blagojevich

Published

12 hours ago

on

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was visibly angered by claims made by former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich during a Friday evening CNN interview.

Blogojevich was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for corruption while in office that included attempting to sell the U.S. Senate seat vacancy created when Barack Obama was elected president. His sentence was commuted by President Donald Trump.

Cooper lectured Blogojevich for getting sued while governor over a backlog of 3,000 clemency cases.

The CNN anchor described it as “a little ironic and frankly a little sad and pathetic and hypocritical.”

“You do have an obligation to at least admit what you did wrong and you refuse to do that and you’re creating a whole new alternate universe of facts,” Cooper said. “And that may be big in politics today, but it’s still, frankly, just bullsh*t.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

What election? This is a civil war to stop Trump

Published

37 mins ago

on

February 22, 2020

By

In what amounted to a casual aside at his rally in Colorado Springs on Thursday night, Donald Trump drew the battle lines in this election as clearly as I've heard them drawn yet. Facing another of his virtually all-white audience in the city that is headquarters to multiple fundamentalist sects and several Christian megachurches, Trump waved his arms and asked, "By the way, how bad were the Academy Awards this year?" The crowd jeered loudly. "Did you see it? And the winner is … a movie from South Korea! What the hell was that all about?" he went on with undisguised disgust. "We got enough problems with South Korea with trade. On top of that, they give them best movie of the year? Was it good? I don't know. Let's get 'Gone With the Wind'! Can we get 'Gone With the Wind' back, please?"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump panicked that bumbling US response to coronavirus could derail his re-election campaign: report

Published

55 mins ago

on

February 22, 2020

By

According to a report from Politico, the White House has become gravely concerned that the so-far bumbling response to the coronavirus could have a long term effect on Donald Trump's drive to remain in the White House beyond 2020.

The report notes that "The Trump administration is bracing for a possible coronavirus outbreak in the United States that could sicken thousands — straining the government's public health response and threatening an economic slowdown in the heat of President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Donald Trump snarls at ‘loser shows’ on Fox News: ‘In the old days, it was better for us’

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 22, 2020

By

President Donald Trump blasted the "loser shows" on Fox News after a guest on the right-leaning network gave his performances in the 2016 debates abysmal reviews.

This article first appeared in Salon

The president told the audience at his Thursday night rally in Colorado that Fox News programs which "like Trump" do better in the ratings than shows than those which do not. That list includes the shows hosted by: Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Tucker Carlson, Lou Dobbs, Jesse Watters, Judge Jeanine Pirro and others.

Continue Reading
 
 