Watch CNN’s Anderson Cooper use the long-form of ‘BS’ while shutting down Rod Blagojevich

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was visibly angered by claims made by former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich during a Friday evening CNN interview.

Blogojevich was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for corruption while in office that included attempting to sell the U.S. Senate seat vacancy created when Barack Obama was elected president. His sentence was commuted by President Donald Trump.

Cooper lectured Blogojevich for getting sued while governor over a backlog of 3,000 clemency cases.

The CNN anchor described it as “a little ironic and frankly a little sad and pathetic and hypocritical.”

“You do have an obligation to at least admit what you did wrong and you refuse to do that and you’re creating a whole new alternate universe of facts,” Cooper said. “And that may be big in politics today, but it’s still, frankly, just bullsh*t.”

In which @AndersonCooper calls actual "bullshit" on Blagojevich in fiery interview pic.twitter.com/8oorGogs7s — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) February 22, 2020