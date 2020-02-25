WATCH: Bernie and Bloomberg clash in opening moments of the #DemDebate

On Tuesday, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former VP Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, and businessman Tom Steyer took the stage for the final debate before the Super Tuesday races.

The debate opened with Sanders and Bloomberg clashing. Sanders opened by arguing that the economy was not working for everyday Americans, and his brand of democratic socialism would give economic gains to all.

Bloomberg replied that Sanders’ campaign was the campaign that President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted to face off against. To which Sanders angrily replied that Russia should stay out of U.S. affairs and stop trying to pit Americans against one another.

Gasps are heard from the audience at the #DemDebate as Michael Bloomberg said Vladimir Putin wants to help Bernie Sanders become the nominee https://t.co/Owy8vECOHa pic.twitter.com/hBfxda7kAE — Bloomberg Politics (@bpolitics) February 26, 2020