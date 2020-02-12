Quantcast
WATCH: Devin Nunes blasted at House Intel hearing for leading ‘sad and dangerous’ boycott of the committee

House Republicans are boycotting a public intel subcommittee hearing this Wednesday morning, saying that Chairman Adam Schiff has “strayed” from conducting business relevant to the panel.

“Under your chairmanship, the House Intelligence Committee has strayed far from its mandate of overseeing the Intelligence Community,” the Republicans wrote in a letter to Democrats.

At the outset of the hearing, Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) slammed Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) and his colleagues over the move.

“This is a sad moment for me personally,” Himes said. “I’ve spent a decade in this institution reaching out every day to my Republican colleagues, even when the disagreements were furious.”

House Republicans are boycotting a public intel subcommittee hearing this Wednesday morning, saying that Chairman Adam Schiff has “strayed” from conducting business relevant to the panel.

“Under your chairmanship, the House Intelligence Committee has strayed far from its mandate of overseeing the Intelligence Community,” the Republicans wrote in a letter to Democrats.

Republicans open all channels for revenge as America sinks into Trump-induced confusion

The disturbing, divisive undercurrents of the impeachment continue to ripple through our political, investigative and legal systems.

Even as voters were going to primary polls in New Hampshire, Team Trump was in overdrive to push the powers of the Donald Trump presidency exactly into the kind of abuse that has driven the efforts to unseat him.

From all the on-the-street interviews in New Hampshire, the key figure was not Bernie Sanders, the narrow winner, or Mayor Pete or the surging Amy Klobuchar. The key figure was Donald Trump, whose removal from office Democratic primary voters identified over and over as the reason they were turning out.

Critics of Blackwater mercenary Erik Prince fear AG Barr will ‘quash’ DOJ case against him: report

U.S. Attorney General William Barr has been consistently protective of President Donald Trump and his allies, and according to Law & Crime reporter Colin Kalmbacher, one of those allies might be Erik Prince — brother of Betsy DeVos (secretary of education in the Trump Administration) and former head of the infamous private security firm Blackwater.

Kalmbacher reports that the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is “reportedly in the 11th hour of its decision-making process on whether to charge professional mercenary Erik Prince with the crime of lying to Congress amid the Russia probe in 2017.” Prince’s critics, Kalmbacher notes, allege that he gave false testimony to the House Intelligence Committee in 2017 “when discussing his meetings with a Russian banker in the Seychelles Islands” earlier that year. Prince described that meeting as a “chance” encounter and told House Intelligence members that he was not acting on Trump’s behalf, but his critics allege that he was.

