WATCH: Devin Nunes blasted at House Intel hearing for leading ‘sad and dangerous’ boycott of the committee

House Republicans are boycotting a public intel subcommittee hearing this Wednesday morning, saying that Chairman Adam Schiff has “strayed” from conducting business relevant to the panel.

“Under your chairmanship, the House Intelligence Committee has strayed far from its mandate of overseeing the Intelligence Community,” the Republicans wrote in a letter to Democrats.

At the outset of the hearing, Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) slammed Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) and his colleagues over the move.

“This is a sad moment for me personally,” Himes said. “I’ve spent a decade in this institution reaching out every day to my Republican colleagues, even when the disagreements were furious.”

Watch: