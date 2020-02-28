WATCH: ‘Hoax’ is the word Trump and his top officials keep using when discussing the fatal coronavirus epidemic

President Donald Trump and top officials in his administration keep using the word “hoax” when attempting to downplay the public health and economic threats from the expanding COVID-19 coronavirus crisis.

Public health officials across the globe have warned the virus is real and deadly.

But on Friday, three top administration officials all used the same “hoax” talking point when discussing the epidemic.

It started with acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney used the term “hoax” while talking about coronavirus at the far-right CPAC meeting.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo then refused to deny that coronavirus was a “hoax.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo defiantly refuses to answer whether or not he believes the coronavirus is “the hoax of the day,” as Mick Mulvaney describes it. @RepTedLieu presses for truth, but Pompeo rebuffs. A perfectly pompous Trump toady ‘til the end. pic.twitter.com/2ECTXKRIgw — Stephanie Kennedy (@WordswithSteph) February 28, 2020

Friday evening, Trump used the word “hoax” when discussing coronavirus in South Carolina on the eve of the state’s primary.

Here it is, folks. With a pandemic at our doorstep and the country looking to its president for leadership, Trump decides to call the coronavirus… a "hoax." This is what cowardice looks like. pic.twitter.com/HGvBptN5Cc — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 29, 2020

